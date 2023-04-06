Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together Amid Split Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are going through a crisis.

The last we heard from sources close to Machine Gun Kelly It is megan fox, reconciliation seemed “quite unlikely”. At the time, it was said that the Transformers actress was struggling to trust her partner. However, they obviously continue to work on their struggles, as cameras caught them having dinner together in Hawaii earlier this week. According to TMZ, they were spotted at the Four Seasons Hotel on Ilha Grande on Monday (April 3).

MGK paired a pink tank top with cream-colored shorts and matching high-top sneakers. He also wore wooden beads and various other necklaces, letting his long blond hair float freely in the breeze. Fox, who is now rocking a shoulder-length red hairstyle, showed off her tan in a green top. They are generally known for their loving nature. However, this outing saw the creative couple acting remarkably distant in each other’s presence.

Insiders also eating at the restaurant told the newspaper that Kelly and Fox’s dinner lasted approximately one hour. Instead of ignoring the fans who saw them in the night, Machine Gun Kelly It is megan fox waved at them. After enjoying a delicious meal together, their night ended with a walk to the nearby beach, though we’re not sure how they spent the rest of their tropical vacation together.

In related news, megan fox It is Machine Gun Kelly took a break and paused wedding planning. It was in January 2022 when the rapper popped the question to the actress with an elaborate proposal. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2020 after working together on the music video for MGK.

Check out the post below twitter: