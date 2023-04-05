Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together in Hawaii After Split Rumors

Rafaela Paiva | @rafaelapaiiva Published on 4/5/2023, at 11:43 am – Updated at 12:06 pm
Yet another chapter in the controversial relationship between megan fox It is Machine Gun Kelly among us! Amid the rumors of betrayal and break in the engagement, the stars were spotted together in a hotel in Hawaii, last Monday (3).
The clicks were made by TMZ and the vehicle says that the two seemed “to be enjoying each other’s company”, but “there was no kissing or touching”. After dinner, they waved to fans and went for a walk on the beach.
The bust comes after Us Weekly reported that the couple would be taking “a break” in the troubled engagement after the various rumors of betrayal on the part of the musician. “They are currently taking a break, but they are still in contact. They are very unstable,” revealed an insider.
Megan and Machine started their romance in 2020 and became engaged in January 2022, however, they have been in the spotlight in recent months after rumors that the musician had become involved with the guitarist in his band, Sophie Lloydstart rolling on social media.
Rumors of a crisis in the relationship began after the 36-year-old actress unfollowed the singer and deleted all photos with him on social networks. Furthermore, she used the lyrics of the song “Pray You Catch Me”in Beyoncewho talks about betrayal, to caption the last photo on her Instagram page, before deactivating her account earlier this year.
Between news of crises and fights, Megan later spoke out saying there was no betrayal in her relationship with Kelly. “There is no interference from any third party in our relationship, in any way”, stated the actress. A Page Six source revealed in early March that the pair were in couples therapy to try to salvage their engagement.
