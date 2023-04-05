Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together in Hawaii After Split Rumors

Rafaela Paiva | @rafaelapaiiva Published on 4/5/2023, at 11:43 am – Updated at 12:06 pm

Yet another chapter in the controversial relationship between megan fox It is Machine Gun Kelly among us! Amid the rumors of betrayal and break in the engagement, the stars were spotted together in a hotel in Hawaii, last Monday (3).

The clicks were made by TMZ and the vehicle says that the two seemed “to be enjoying each other’s company”, but “there was no kissing or touching”. After dinner, they waved to fans and went for a walk on the beach.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox might still be an item after all… or at least working on gettingtin’ back to normal, because the 2 were spotted together getting some grub in Hawaii. https://t.co/xH7uFWDC1u —TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2023

The bust comes after Us Weekly reported that the couple would be taking “a break” in the troubled engagement after the various rumors of betrayal on the part of the musician. “They are currently taking a break, but they are still in contact. They are very unstable,” revealed an insider.









