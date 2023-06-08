Megan Fox appears in first The Expendables 4 trailer

Trailer: Megan Fox appears in ‘The Expendables 4’ alongside Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and many more



By Man Style Editorial

Megan Fox appears in the first The Expendables 4 trailer alongside Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and many others. This film will be released this fall.

The much awaited official trailer for the expendables 4 has released and fans of the film franchise can surely count on a fair share of hard-hitting action and solid dialogues.

Chapter 4 of the expendablesThe series hopes to bring the continued success of the famous franchise back to the world. In the past, the films grossed over $804 million worldwide.

This upcoming film will re-introduce audiences to Titanic characters – Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross, Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen, and Randy Couture as Toll Road.

The group of elite mercenaries team up again for the fourth film, this time to try to stop World War III. Heavily armed and with special abilities, the four are the last line of defense to protect the world. In this 4th edition, new members will join the team with their own different fighting tactics and styles. Newcomers to the franchise include 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Echo Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levi Tran, and Andy Garcia.

Statham joins Kevin King-Templeton, Les Weldon and Yariv Lerner as the film’s producers, while the screenplay is written by Kurt Wimmer and Tad Daggerhart and Max Adams. The plot is based on a story by Spencer Cohen and Wimmer & Daggerhart. The film is being directed by Scott Waugh.

the expendables 4 Will be released in theaters in mid-September.