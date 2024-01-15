Megan Fox thinks she looks like an ‘adult doll’

Megan Fox with friends – Super Bowl Party – Las Vegas – Instagram – February 14, 2024

Megan Fox has admitted she looks like an “expensive adult doll” and has responded to trolls who attack her body.

The 37-year-old Transformers actress became the butt of jokes after photos surfaced of her partying with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, as well as Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Some people suggested that she should undergo plastic surgery as her features appeared more enhanced than usual.

Meghan responded by blaming the lighting at the party at Resorts World Las Vegas’ Zouk nightclub after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win where the photos were taken.

She said on Instagram: “Oh my god, guys, look how I look… no different at all. Turns out it was just a cell phone photo taken in the shade that makes me look like a Ukrainian inflatable doll. While In reality, I look like one of those extremely expensive silicone adult dolls you only get in Japan.”

Megan was later criticized for comparing herself to a Ukrainian doll, especially considering what is currently happening in the European country.

One user online said: “Disgusting comment about Ukraine”, while another said: “Girl, you got the opportunity to write a good article about this iconic photo and you wrote this?”