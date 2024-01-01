Megan Fox’s diamond showstopper designed to ‘hurt’ has been named the most coveted engagement ring

Many of us look to our favorite celebrities for style, beauty and hair inspiration. But as we enter 2024 and wedding season isn’t as far away as it seems, we can turn to our favorite A-listers for engagement ring inspiration. 2023 featured several celebrity appearances including Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans, and Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum. But the question is, whose ring is the most desirable, the most coveted, and if you’re the kind of person who likes to send a hint to your partner when a proposal is on the cards then who will you take inspiration from?

Two new studies have been conducted that reveal the most sought-after celebrity engagement rings. Research conducted by the customized jewelry experts at Glamira unveiled the most popular and coveted celebrity engagement rings using Ahrefs to find out how many searches per month on average there are for each ring. Meanwhile, Pandora UK conducted new research which revealed which celebrity engagement rings attracted the most attention online in 2023.

Pandora also ranked the most popular gemstones of 2023, by band style, ring style and gemstone cut.

The Most Popular Ring Details of 2023, Ranked by Pandora Most Popular Gemstone – Moissanite

Most Popular Band Style – Gold

Most Popular Ring Style – Vintage

Most Popular Gemstone Cut – Princess

Take a look with us at the most impressive engagement rings topping the charts. Who will you take inspiration from in 2024?

At a Glance: Glamira and Pandora’s Joint Top-Ranking Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2023 Megan Fox

Kate Middleton

meghan markle

millie bobby brown

Zooey Deschanel

Vanessa Hudgens

barbara palvin

Ashley Benson

kourtney kardashian

Jennifer Lopez

Blake Lively

katy perry

Angelina Jolie

cardi b

Megan Fox spend4bals Star Megan Fox, 37, got engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022. Glamira’s research ranked her ring as the most sought after. This impressive piece features a teardrop-shaped diamond with a completely untreated Columbian emerald gemstone, designed by Stephen Webster, who ignited the ‘toi et moi’ engagement ring trend, meaning ‘you And I’ which points to the two-stone ring. Separated to form two rings and held together by a magnet. Megan’s ring has an unusual fan that has divided fans. The pair revealed that their ring includes a band shaped like the thorns of a rose. “If she tries to take it off, it hurts,” MGK quipped, adding, “Love hurts!”.

meghan markle Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has overtaken Princess Kate in the Glamira study. Prince Harry proposed to Meghan in 2017 with a stunning three-stone ring set with diamonds, which he took from his late mother Princess Diana’s collection. According to Glamira, Meghan’s glare is searched for an average of 12,000 times per month and is believed to be worth £115,000.

princess kate The Princess of Wales’s ring may be the most famous in modern British history. Glamira tells us that the ring Prince William proposed to in 2010, which previously belonged to Kate’s late mother-in-law Princess Diana, averages 7,000 monthly searches and we can see why royal fans remain obsessed . The iconic piece, now thought to be worth up to £390,000, features a large sapphire set with 14 white diamonds.

millie bobby brown stranger things star Millie Bobby Brown may be the youngest fiancée on this list, getting engaged in April 2023 at the age of 19, but her ring certainly didn’t disappoint. Millie’s then-boyfriend Jake Bongiovi proposed to the star with a stunning diamond ring, which Katherine Money, SVP of merchandising and retail expansion at Brilliant Earth told brides, can cost between $75,000 and $100,000. Millie’s ring was ranked the most popular celebrity engagement ring of 2023 in Pandora’s new study and we can definitely see why.

Zooey Deschanel elf 43-year-old actress Zooey Deschanel got engaged to property bond The star’s boyfriend Jonathan Scott and his ring in August 2023 were beautiful and unusual. The piece resembles a flower crown with bright pink and purple stones. The actress told People: “I didn’t want just one diamond ring. There are so many different beautiful gems out there. It’s fun to do something different. I mean, I love diamonds, don’t get me wrong. I’m not going to I am.” To reject the diamond. But I like fun colors and I like pink and purple.” With over 96 thousand global Google searches, Pandora ranked Zooey’s ring the second most popular in 2023. We can see that it caught the attention of her loyal fans. Why pulled, it is really a supernatural wonder.

Vanessa Hudgens high school musical Star Vanessa Hudgens was a blushing bride as she tied the knot with fiancé Cole Tucker before ringing in the New Year in December 2023. They got engaged in the most spectacular setting – right in front of the Eiffel Tower and her beauty ring matched the classic surroundings. Vanessa’s gorgeous yellow gold oval solitaire diamond ring was ranked the third most popular celebrity engagement ring of 2023 by Pandora with over 37 thousand global Google searches and it’s definitely one to remember.

kourtney kardashian Kourtney’s mega sparkler was a total cultural moment. She got engaged to her now-husband Travis Barker in October 2021 on a beach in Montecito, California. Glamira points out that the Kardashian star’s clean and elegant solitaire diamond resting on a white-gold pavé band received over five thousand monthly searches last year and it just goes to show that a classic diamond ring, even if large Yes, it’s a classic for a reason. This is definitely one of the vision boards for aspiring brides in 2024.

Jennifer Lopez Nothing excites JLO fans and millennials more than Jennifer Lopez’s reunion with Ben Affleck. The ‘On the Floor’ singer’s (second) incredible ring gifted to her gone girl The star husband owns a rare five-stone square green diamond in April 2022 and according to Glamira he gets an average of 5,600 searches per month worldwide.

Blake Lively dead pool star ryan reynolds proposed gossip Girl Blake Lively was made a star in 2012 with a ring believed to be worth $2 million. Glamira reported that Blake’s showstopping light pink oval diamond receives an average of 5,200 monthly searches and was placed sixth in their ranking as the most coveted and sought-after ring.

discover: Why ‘elite’ jewelery brand Van Cleef & Arpels has won Queen Camilla’s heart