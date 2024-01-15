Megan Fox’s fiance doesn’t look the same anymore

According to the singer’s Insta account, MGK’s torso has suffered a lot of damage. Image: Instagram

Megan Fox’s beloved singer Machine Gun Kelly’s new tattoo shocked the Internet. The 33-year-old artist explained his choice of this incredible design in a new piece released this Wednesday.

Clearly, Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker and MGK for short – has mastered the art of getting the media ink flowing.

Remember: Megan Fox and her boyfriend turned the web upside down when they revealed they drank each other’s blood for ritual. You know, this nice little Sunday activity that we like to do on our engagement day too.

But, for the past few days, it’s been the troubled singer’s new trend that has been the talk of the cottage: his new massive tattoo in black ink, dripping all over his upper body in tar mode (but without the wings). .) Impressive charcoal graffiti covers his arms, his shoulders, as well as a large portion of his upper chest.

MGK thus hides a large part of his old tattoos, with the exception of some patterns, which are still visible through the openwork lines.

ink change 👇 The lines and shapes of crosses on the arms reveal his old tattoos. Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

not less than 44 needles

This delightful plastering process began in 2023. In the words of its creator, renowned ink artist Roux, this was no easy task. He made the notable comment on Instagram on Tuesday:

“I made art with @machinegankelly. “I’ve never worked this hard.”

It must be said that this work was titanic. This work required at least 44 needles. “Thank you for the pleasure and the pain,” replied the man who loves climbing circling structures in the middle of concerts.

Megan Fox is also fond of tattoos:

Some fans are still wondering if it was a simple setup for discussion: “I’m almost sure it’s painting, I’ve seen another celebrity do it,” one Internet user believes. “It’s funny how many of you have never seen a blackout (Red, a large tattooed surface covering a part of the body),” sighs another.

If MGK received a lot of praise, a handful of fans who didn’t appreciate the aesthetic took to their X account to troll their idol:

“It’s not very pretty!”

“It looks like a real machine now”

“Eminem really changed this guy’s personality ???”

“If a person were in danger of existence”

“He is a handsome man with a sexy body. He doesn’t need to do so much.”

A tattoo against depression

Apparently, the “beautiful people” of Los Angeles are not afraid of intense “prick”!

It’s not Christine Quinn and her open house “Burgers and Botox” that would tell us the contrary.

MGK initially remained secretive about the reasons for this extensive “carving out”. Specifically, we can read in the Instagram caption:

“For spiritual purposes only” “For spiritual purposes only”Source: Photo Caption on Instagram

However, the 33-year-old artist reveals more of herself in the new sound released this Wednesday, do not let me go. In this emotional song, he talks about the many trials he went through, which sometimes took a toll on his mental health.

His relationship with Megan Fox, his “heartbreaking miscarriage”, the death of his father, the pressures surrounding his celebrity and even his suicidal thoughts are explored in the piece, listing media pagesix, So this fresh tattoo would be the singer’s reaction to depression.

few words: “I was broken and had wounds all over my body except one line.”

In French: “I had depression and I got tattoos all over my body except one line.”

“Before my father left this earth, he made sure that I adopted all the qualities that he did not want. I should have died at birth.”

“I had faith issues growing up. There was no one there to hear what I was thinking.”

“How can I live with the fact that I didn’t have my hand on my baby’s stomach when we lost him?”

MGK – “Don’t Let Me Go” (Official Music Video) Video: YouTube

