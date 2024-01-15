Megan Fox’s new face seen next to Taylor Swift angers her fans

The look displayed by Megan Fox At the Super Bowl after-party, There was a lot of discussion on the internet with Taylor Swift on Sunday.

The pink-haired actress, 37, showed off a gaunt and disfigured face in photos taken at Zouk Club in Las Vegas early in the morning following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers. ,

Fox was with Taylor Swift, her Chief boyfriend Travis Kelce, and her friend Machine Gun Kelly.

Some internet users have gone so far as to question the fact that it is actually him in the photos.

The actress gives a sign of peace and some people think that she has changed a lot since dating Machine Gun Kelly.

Many blame MGK for “ruining” Megan.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in New York in June 2022.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in New York in June 2022.

Could the mother of 11-year-old Noah Shannon, 10-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 7-year-old Journey River get facial surgery?

At least that’s the hypothesis put forward by some people on the social network and reported here by The Mirror.

