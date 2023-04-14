Megan Thee Stallion and Danna Paola are among the releases of the week

in New Music Fridays, Yeah! News

Finally it’s Friday! After a long week, it’s time to slow down and enjoy the long-awaited rest; and to start the weekend in the best style, nothing better than checking out the music releases of the week , right? In addition to the materials released over the last few days, a lot of interesting stuff arrived on the main digital platforms today (12). We can guarantee that there is good music for all tastes! Let’s discover them all?

Among the highlights, the new singles from Danna Paola, Nicki Minaj It is Paulo Londra. We also have clips coming out of the Madonna It is Rosalía. Last but not least, new albums and EPs from Megan Thee Stallion, djavan It is Thiaguinho.

Check the news:

SINGLES

Anitta – El Que Espera (feat. Maluma)

Danna Paola – XT4S1S

Jade Baraldo, Karol Conká and Mac Julia – Hold on Caladinha

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Paulo Londra ft. Ed Sheeran – Una Noche de Novela

OTHER RELEASES

Alicia Keys – Keys II

ANALAGA, Tristan – Vacillo

Biu do Piseiro – Up to the Talus

Carolzinha and Day Limns – Packaging

Di Purpose – Encontrin 2 Part 4

DJ Meme – Hallelujah and Squash (Remixes)

DOM7NICO – Another place

DONATTO – Disk Coração

Gaab – The Night feat. MC Dricka

Gabi Martins, Mc Danny – I’ll give you work

Jessie Reyez – MUTUAL FRIEND

João Gustavo E Murilo feat. Diego and Victor Hugo – Impedidos

Joshua Bassett – Smoke Slow

KAMILLE – Weight Loss

Lara Silva, Dj Guga – Só Vamo

Liu – Stuck On You

Marcynho Sensation – Horn Tea

Mc Brunyn, Mc Robinho mz, Mc Wt da Caxu – Complexão

Mih and Gabily – Propaganda

Ozuna & Tokischa – We Are Equal

Pedro Qualy – Não Sou de Nobody feat. Gaab, Riff and Pascon

Roge – For Life

Suel – From Here Forever ft. Mumuzinho

TOLENTINE – Locked

CLIPS

Baco Exu do Blues – 20 calls

Bryan Behr – Anna; the color of the sunflower; As I warned myself and pillow talk

Davi Bandeira – Prague

Julia Rezende – Kikadaum

Madonna – MATERIAL GWORRLLLLLLLLL!

MC Ryan SP, MC IG, MC Cebezinho, MC Kadu, MC Paiva and NK (GR6 Explode) Oldilla and Aladim – Favela

Rosalía – Despecha

Ruby – Knows Nothing

ALBUMS AND EPS

Bella Poarch – Dolls – EP

Carl Cox & FATBOY SLIM – Speed ​​Trials on Acid (feat. Dan Diamond) (Riton Remix) – EP

Cleber & Cauan – Review 3 (EP)

Djavan – D

Dilsinho and Sorriso Maroto – Together (Live)

Problematic Nininha – PAGODRAG (EP)

Thiaguinho – My Name Is Thiago André