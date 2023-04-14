Megan Thee Stallion and Danna Paola are among the releases of the week

Photos: Getty Images

Finally it’s Friday! After a long week, it’s time to slow down and enjoy the long-awaited rest; and to start the weekend in the best style, nothing better than checking out the music releases of the week , right? In addition to the materials released over the last few days, a lot of interesting stuff arrived on the main digital platforms today (12). We can guarantee that there is good music for all tastes! Let’s discover them all?

Photo: Disclosure

Among the highlights, the new singles from Danna Paola, Nicki Minaj It is Paulo Londra. We also have clips coming out of the Madonna It is Rosalía. Last but not least, new albums and EPs from Megan Thee Stallion, djavan It is Thiaguinho.

Check the news:

SINGLES

Anitta – El Que Espera (feat. Maluma)

Danna Paola – XT4S1S

Jade Baraldo, Karol Conká and Mac Julia – Hold on Caladinha

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Paulo Londra ft. Ed Sheeran – Una Noche de Novela

OTHER RELEASES

Alicia Keys – Keys II
ANALAGA, Tristan – Vacillo
Biu do Piseiro – Up to the Talus
Carolzinha and Day Limns – Packaging
Di Purpose – Encontrin 2 Part 4
DJ Meme – Hallelujah and Squash (Remixes)
DOM7NICO – Another place
DONATTO – Disk Coração
Gaab – The Night feat. MC Dricka
Gabi Martins, Mc Danny – I’ll give you work
Jessie Reyez – MUTUAL FRIEND
João Gustavo E Murilo feat. Diego and Victor Hugo – Impedidos
Joshua Bassett – Smoke Slow
KAMILLE – Weight Loss
Lara Silva, Dj Guga – Só Vamo
Liu – Stuck On You
Marcynho Sensation – Horn Tea
Mc Brunyn, Mc Robinho mz, Mc Wt da Caxu – Complexão
Mih and Gabily – Propaganda
Ozuna & Tokischa – We Are Equal
Pedro Qualy – Não Sou de Nobody feat. Gaab, Riff and Pascon
Roge – For Life
Suel – From Here Forever ft. Mumuzinho
TOLENTINE – Locked

CLIPS

Baco Exu do Blues – 20 calls

Bryan Behr – Anna; the color of the sunflower; As I warned myself and pillow talk

Davi Bandeira – Prague

Julia Rezende – Kikadaum

Madonna – MATERIAL GWORRLLLLLLLLL!

MC Ryan SP, MC IG, MC Cebezinho, MC Kadu, MC Paiva and NK (GR6 Explode) Oldilla and Aladim – Favela

Rosalía – Despecha

Ruby – Knows Nothing

ALBUMS AND EPS

Bella Poarch – Dolls – EP

Carl Cox & FATBOY SLIM – Speed ​​Trials on Acid (feat. Dan Diamond) (Riton Remix) – EP

Cleber & Cauan – Review 3 (EP)

Djavan – D

Dilsinho and Sorriso Maroto – Together (Live)

Problematic Nininha – PAGODRAG (EP)

Thiaguinho – My Name Is Thiago André

