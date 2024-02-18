Megan Thee Stallion Tries Snake-Infused Japanese Liqueur

Megan Thee Stallion has taken a walk on the wild side, igniting her taste buds with snake-infused Japanese wines.

On Thursday (March 7), our fearless Houston hottie took TikTok by storm and bravely enjoyed Habushu, Okinawa’s famous liquor, which is known to pack a punch.

“what rubbish?” He began by holding a glass jar in front of the camera, with a large snake at the bottom. “Is it out to kill me? He looked at me,” she continued, sniffing a shot glass containing liquor.

“It’s tough. She’s strong. Who knew snakes could taste. It tastes like snakes,” she said, making a less than happy face into the camera. “I mean what is it? Is it whiskey? ?”

The liquor in question, also known as Habu Sake, takes its name from the venomous Habu snake, a species found in Southeast Asia, including Japan, for its potency and close relation to rattlesnakes and copperheads. Is known.

“Should I show you all the food/drinks I want to try in Japan? n,” she captioned the post. (laughing emoji) I just had to taste this dang snake drink (laughing emoji) #japa.

Last week, Meg arrived in Tokyo to attend the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, where she was recruited to present the award for Anime of the Year, which Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Tina Snow turned heads wearing a custom ensemble inspired by one of her favorite anime characters, Bruno Bucciarati. jojo’s bizarre adventure series.

The ensemble featured several signature elements, including a bob cut, plunging lace bodice, zipper detailing, and an all-over motif pattern, perfectly capturing the Bucciarati look.

She shared photos of her anime-inspired outfit on Instagram, writing, “Bucciarati hottie (fire emoji) #crunchyrollanimewords.”

In another post, the “Hiss” rapper channeled his inner Satoru Gojo, also from the aforementioned manga series, in a cropped leather jacket and matching flare pants, a flowing silver wig and an eyepatch.

Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance at the Anime Awards was hardly unexpected. Over the years, he has paid tribute to his love of the genre in various ways, including channeling my hero academiaTodoroki in a 2019 photoshoot paper magazine.

Last year Meg graced the red carpet gqIn the Man of the Year program he was asked to rank his favorite anime series, he revealed that with some difficulty my hero academia Takes the top spot.

“That was a bad question,” she said Said With laughter after being forced to choose between titles like Hunter x Hunter, my hero academia, black clover, attack on Titan even more.