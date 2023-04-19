Megapix shows special with ‘Despicable Me’, ‘The Boss Baby’, ‘Madagascar’ and ‘The Croods’ this Sunday

Disclosure

Next Sunday (the 23rd) there’s a lot of fun at Mega pix with the special’Domingão Beyond Excited‘, which brings together five very cute films. The program starts at 3:50 pm with the adventures of Alex, Gloria, Marty and Melman in ‘Madagascar’. Next, at 5:30 pm, ‘The Boss Baby’, a feature film nominated for an Oscar® in 2018, will air. At 7:20 pm, there will be a lot of mess with Gru’s frames and the minions in ‘Despicable Me’. The program ends with the Megapix Session, at 9 pm, which features ‘Os Croods’, which follows the journey of a prehistoric family that decides to leave the cave.

Domingão Beyond Excited

Sunday, the 23rd, from 3:50 pm.

Madagascar (2005)

Sunday, the 23rd, at 3:50 pm.

Synopsis: A zebra ends up causing her and her friends to be transferred from the New York Zoo to a reserve in Africa. The group ends up on a wild island, where life is very different from what they expected.

Directed by: Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath

Voices: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer

Animation |Free | USA| 86′

The Godfather (2017)

Sunday, the 23rd, at 5:30 pm.

Synopsis: Tim needs to share parental attention with his new brother. When he discovers the baby is smart, they bond and together they go on a quest to save the world.

Director: Tom McGrath

Voices: Miles Bakshi, Alec Baldwin, Tobey Maguire, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow

Animation |Free | USA | 97′

Despicable Me (2010)

Sunday, the 23rd, at 7:20 pm.

Synopsis: The supervillain Gru, with the help of his minions, plans to steal the Moon. When he sees the possibility of his plan working through three sisters, he decides to adopt them.

Director: Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin

Voices: Jason Segel, Julie Andrews, Miranda Cosgrove and Steve Carell

Animation |Free |USA, FRA |92′

The Croods (2013)

Sunday, April 23, at 21:00. Repeat on Monday, the 24th, at 7:20 pm.

Synopsis: Living in a cave and afraid of the outside world, the Croods family has an unexpected encounter with Guy that makes them realize that they have to face the world.

Director: Kirk Demicco, Chris Sanders

Voices: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener

Animation | Free | USA |92′