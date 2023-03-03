Mel B Reveals The Spice Girls Knew She Was Abused While Married

Singer Melanie Brown, known as Mel B, shared during an interview last Wednesday (1st) that her bandmates, the Spice Girls, knew of the domestic violence she had suffered during her ten-year marriage to Stephen Belafonte.

The Spice Girl explained during the show’s interview Newsnight, from the BBC, that the abuse she suffered will stay with her for the rest of her life. “I was at it for ten years, I was really good at hiding things,” she said.

She wrote a book about the situation and explained that she will fight for other women not to go through the same violence. The singer also said that what hurt her most was knowing that her daughter witnessed the abuse.

Photo: Playback/Instagram

“I’m used to being told what to wear so aggressively that I don’t even think about those things. I was not allowed to drive, so now I have to relearn everything again, ”she continued.

In addition, she said that she did not and will not report her ex-husband for domestic violence: “I wouldn’t call the police, because I don’t know if they would take it seriously.”

Mel B is also part of Women’s Aid, an English organization with the aim of ending domestic violence against women and children. The singer made it clear that she is dedicated to the cause and fights for the system to change so that she can be confident in denouncing abuse.

Melanie split from her husband in 2017 after a ten-year marriage.