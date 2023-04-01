Melanie Martinez releases 3rd studio album

This Friday (31), Melanie Martinez released her 3rd full studio album “Portals”. The release is being eagerly awaited by fans after the release of two tracks “DEATH” and “VOID”. This new era of the artist drew a lot of attention on the internet after the dissemination of the aesthetic and the whole concept addressed.

Credit: Twitter/Playback

Bringing 13 tracks, two already released and 11 unpublished. Check out all the tracks on the album. In short, the album “Portals” brings a unique and totally different aesthetic. Finally, Melanie Martinez again innovated and delivered a wonderful work on her album tracks.

The release of their new single “VOID”

On Tuesday (29) singer Melanie Martinez released her single “VOID” on all digital platforms. The song is another installment of “Portals”, his next studio album and in a few hours it has already managed to collect more than 1 MILLION streams on Spotify. It can be considered the second biggest debut on the platform. The first is from singer Taylor Swift with the album “Midnights”.

Finally, the singer was present at Lollapalooza Brazil and took the opportunity to introduce a single from her new album to Brazilian fans, making a unique presentation.

Thus, Melanie Martinez promises to deliver a lot with the songs of this new era, showing all her versatility and originality.

