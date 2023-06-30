Memorial vandalized for dead cancer patients: ‘Who does this?’

The names of thousands of people were inscribed on the glass plates. Police officers who witnessed the devastation on Monday afternoon called it “really sad and tragic” and spoke of “pure devastation”. Police say they are taking the matter seriously and are asking witnesses to come forward.

KWF reports cancer control destruction. “Names of loved ones have been mercilessly erased. It’s really terrible. Who does that?”, says a spokesperson. “It is absolutely unimaginable that a memorial that has brought so much support to relatives and fellow victims should be destroyed in this way.”

queen wilhelminabos

In addition to the glass panels, Koningin Wilhelminabos, at the northern tip of Rogebotzand near Dronten, has 25,000 trees planted in memory of people who died of cancer. The memorial forest has been in existence since 1999. The National Tree Festival Day Foundation and Staatsbosbeer donated it to KWF Cancer Control.

