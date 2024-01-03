Memory of Genocide, Natalie Portman, Rat Selfies and Francis Poulenc: Catch-Up Session

📧 To subscribe to the newsletter and receive it Free every week by email ,

Hello everyone,

On the program this session: a lot of cinema and a reflection on the transmission of the memory of the genocide. Sometimes, the two topics intersected: actress Sandra Huélar testified to Our Antenna about “the difficulty of playing”.queen of auschwitz” In area of ​​interestThis woman who “He didn’t care that millions of people died for his little garden“. While looking at the little narcissistic rodents we also wondered what water we could drink… Enjoyed hearing 🎧 Pauline Petit

Zoom of the Week: Radio Creates a Web

“May December” by Todd Haynes, ARP Selection

This week, Antenna gave its voice to images. Award-winning cinema pioneered by great actresses, cinema restored and celebrated for the importance of its heritage and the cinema of the weird and the spider… We hear Sandra Hüller confide in how she came to love Hedwig Höss’s Got absorbed into the skin. area of ​​interest (Even though she promised herself she’d never play a Nazi), and Natalie Portman explains how, inside may decembershe wanted to put “The public is in a state of instability“. And then, we climb half the track yellow cruise By Andre Sauvage at the Viva Cinema Festival, before being frightened by a crowd of “insects” at the Gérardmer International Fantastic Cinema Festival.

In Cinema’s Troubled Mirror, with Natalie Portman and Todd Haynes (Wide Shot, 58 min)

Sandra Hüller, actress: “I decided not to give anything to this character of the Queen of Auschwitz” (Les Midis de Culture, 39 minutes)

In Valencia, the restored cinema holds its festival (Le Grand Tour, 10 minutes)

Fruits of the Abyss: Gérardmer 2024, meeting with Sébastien Vanicek and Mathieu Turi (Mauvis Styles, 58 min)

it’s in the news

A UNRWA school is damaged after Israeli attacks in the village of Khuja near Abasan, east of Khan Yunis (Gaza), on November 27, 2023. © AFP -Khatib said

ICJ, UNRWA… which power? Last weekend, a far-right group in Israel called for recolonization from the Palestinian territory of Gaza While the International Court of Justice warned “real and imminent risk“A massacre in this very region. At the same time, several countries have suspended their aid to UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees. What can international organizations do in the conflict? ( French culture moves forward, 35 minutes ,

💧Everyone is intoxicated with shame. A joint investigation by World And the Radio France investigative unit revealed that mineral water (supposed to be naturally pure) sold in bottles was illegally treated like tap water by manufacturers in order to continue their marketing. A “water gate” French. ( Question of the day, 8 minutes ,

🌾Opposition to pesticides. To calm the anger of farmers, the government has suspended the Ecophyto scheme to reduce pesticides. Victory for main agricultural union FNSEA. But for the environment? And for agriculture only? , Political post, 3 minutes ,

📃Obtained by authority. decree rights – or them to constitutionalize – is not necessarily sufficient to guarantee and facilitate their access; The rate of non-take up of some benefits is more than 30%. A reality that calls into question the status of public freedom in our rule of law. , Under the Radar, 29 mins ,

memory of genocide

Young girls in front of the Wall of Names at the Shoah Memorial in Paris, 2010. © AFP -Fred Dufour

On January 27, the date of the liberation of the Auschwitz camp in 1945, the Day of Remembrance of Genocide and Crimes against Humanity was held. How to tell the story of the unimaginable? This question is sensitive in school, in the media, but also in literature. Visiting sites of memory with younger generations, listening to survivors’ testimonies, telling intimate details of the event… different ways of creating an act of memory.

Memory of genocide, what pedagogy? (Being and Knowing, 58 minutes)

Vel d’Hiv Roundup, Stories of a French Crime (LSD, documentary series, 4 x 58 min)

The Genocide in Rwanda: Intimate and Collective Memory, with Beata Umubayi Marese (Le Book Club, 58 minutes)

it’s time

Mouse, smile! © Getty – Image by Tobacco the Jaguar

You have 3️⃣ minutes

Say “cheese”! Did you know: It seems that just like humans, rats also love having their pictures taken. Suffering from narcissism? Description of a scientific experiment… but also an aesthetic one. , a connected world ,

You have 3️⃣8️⃣ minutes

💭Some more bubbles? We reopen the great Angoulême album to take stock of this 2024 edition of the International Comics Festival. Beautiful, funny, and confusing, it all makes it one of our critics’ favorites. , meridian of culture ,

You have 5️⃣8️⃣ minutes

🏥 Crazy among others. In 1838, the “Law of the Insane” was promulgated, generalizing the care of the mentally ill. Anatole Le Bras was interested in the trajectory of these “madmen”, at a time when we believe that their isolation should contribute to their well-being… but also to the peace of the society in which they are placed. Difference. , harmony of time ,

You have the whole night…🌚

One for all, all Poulenc. To discover the work of an artist like Francis Poulenc, it is not enough to read his biography or listen to his music. You have to visit his places of inspiration, listen to him talk about his friends – Apollinaire, Erik Satie, Igor Stravinsky or Jean Cocteau – understand what is imaginary in his religious music and what is mystical in his ballet pieces. . …that’s the journey that this series gives you. , French Nights of Culture ,

This is the end of the session. What if you spent the weekend with a genius? We knew that Leonardo was a master of the brush, a skilled writer an ace of biomimetic engineering an outstanding military strategist A Scientists may be more advanced than we think …here we find out Da Vinci, economist , Fully integrated into the Renaissance Preservation ecosystem, it showed how artists can be an excellent steward of their money… Have a great weekend and see you next week!

