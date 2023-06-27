Men’s Fashion Week Paris Spring/Summer 2024: 5 highlights

From Louis Vuitton’s opulent Pharrell Williams-created spectacle on the Pont Neuf to Kim Jones’ new show for Dior where models came off the podium, here are all the highlights from Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

louis vuitton pageant

Straight on one: Pharrell Williams’ first show for Louis Vuitton’s men’s fashion line. In total, she showed off a stunning series of 74 looks on Paris’ iconic Pont Neuf. The collection was inspired by the house’s rich heritage, blending his own style and his other great love: music. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Jared Leto, among others — all decked out in LV monograms and “Demoflage” prints presented by Pharrell — were front row to watch the spectacle. Sitting ,

lowe’s shiny look

Jonathan Anderson always knows how to surprise us with his creative take on fashion. While for her most recent Loewe women’s collection she scored high marks with surrealistic shoes and dresses in unexpected sizes, in her latest men’s collection she went overboard. Glow, Models showed up in totally glittery looks (including shoes) or just sculpted, disco-ready glittery tops. Perfect for your next party.