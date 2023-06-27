Men’s Fashion Week Paris Spring/Summer 2024: 5 highlights

Admin 12 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 26 Views

From Louis Vuitton’s opulent Pharrell Williams-created spectacle on the Pont Neuf to Kim Jones’ new show for Dior where models came off the podium, here are all the highlights from Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

louis vuitton pageant

Straight on one: Pharrell Williams’ first show for Louis Vuitton’s men’s fashion line. In total, she showed off a stunning series of 74 looks on Paris’ iconic Pont Neuf. The collection was inspired by the house’s rich heritage, blending his own style and his other great love: music. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Jared Leto, among others — all decked out in LV monograms and “Demoflage” prints presented by Pharrell — were front row to watch the spectacle. Sitting ,

Louis Vuitton during Spring/Summer 2024 Men's Fashion Week in Paris

©Spotlight

lowe’s shiny look

Jonathan Anderson always knows how to surprise us with his creative take on fashion. While for her most recent Loewe women’s collection she scored high marks with surrealistic shoes and dresses in unexpected sizes, in her latest men’s collection she went overboard. Glow, Models showed up in totally glittery looks (including shoes) or just sculpted, disco-ready glittery tops. Perfect for your next party.

(TagstoTranslate) Dior(T) Loewe(T) Louis Vuitton(T) Fashion(T) Fashion News

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Part Two in the book Tobias the Dachshund Boeckandel Bocliffe

June 27, 2023 at 10:37 am share your news local You see them everywhere on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved