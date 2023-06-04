“Menstrual Leave” Is Now Officially In Force In Spain

Spain is the first European country to allow women to take menstrual leave. The new law on sexual and reproductive health came into effect from Thursday.

In February, Parliament had already given the final green signal to the law that creates menstrual leave for women who have to deal with painful periods. The law does not determine how long menstrual leave can last. A doctor has to decide on that. The cost of the holiday is covered by the state.

The measure is part of a much wider text that was approved. For example, the law strengthens access to abortion in public hospitals. Furthermore, at the age of 16 and 17 it will be possible to have an abortion without the consent of their parents. Finally, sex education in schools is also being tightened and contraceptives and menstrual products are offered free of charge in secondary schools. The text also allows adolescents to change gender under certain conditions.

Spain is the first European country where menstrual leave is legally enshrined. There are some countries in Asia where leave is possible in such a situation. In Taiwan, for example, women are allowed to stay at home for three days a year and receive half pay. In South Korea, employers must give their female employees one day off per month if they claim it.