Mental well-being of older people is linked to their social evaluation

People aged 60 and older experience significant changes biologically, psychologically, physically and even economically. These changes sometimes have a negative impact on their quality of life, and it is important to address them preventively, said Karina Cerezo Huerta, member of the Psychology Clinic of the Comprehensive Health Center of the Popular Autonomous University of Puebla State (UPAEP).

The psychologist stressed the relevance of treating issues such as depression and cognitive decline, which are common problems in this age group. he pointed out Depression affects about 10 percent of older adults, while cognitive decline, with symptoms such as memory loss and difficulty performing everyday tasks, affects about seven percent.

Karina Cerezo warned about the tendency to attribute these symptoms to stress, underscoring the importance of differentiating between different mental conditions. Furthermore, they highlighted that cognitive decline can be considered as an opportunity to intervene timely and prevent more serious complications such as dementia.

However, referring to the demographic situation in Mexico, he indicated that There are currently approximately 600 thousand older adults, this number is expected to triple by the year 2050Hence the need to prepare for this reality and provide preventive and comprehensive care services to this group of the population is highlighted.

Similarly, he also highlighted the importance of Work activity in the lives of older adults as a protective factor against depression and emphasized that the quality of said activity and the knowledge and experience of older adults are fundamental to their mental well-being.,

Cerezo Huerta highlighted that depression ranks first in prevalence among older adults worldwide, affecting 10 percent of this population. He stressed that factors such as disease diagnosis, retirement, neurochemical and neuronal changes of aging, as well as internal and external factors can contribute to this problem.

He explained that anxiety is also a problem that occurs in older adults and is manifested in constant worries about an uncertain future, which leads to fatigue and mental exhaustion. He also mentioned the importance of addressing cognitive decline, which affects eight percent of the region with symptoms such as memory complaints, cognitive slowing and difficulty solving tasks.

They highlighted that the older adult population often does not seek help for a variety of reasons, including economic factors, lack of specialized services, cultural resistance, and the desire to maintain autonomy. Additionally, the stigma attached to the idea of ​​needing psychological help can be a significant barrier.

Karina Cerezo stressed the importance of recognizing the value and wisdom of older adults in the family. He highlighted that, despite physical limitations, they are carriers of a wealth of experiences and knowledge that should be appreciated.

