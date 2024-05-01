Mercado: Will signing Cade Cowell break Chivas tradition?

The forward has provoked discussion among many fans on social networks.

Chivas de Guadalajara Works at full speed in preparing the team with which Fernando Gago wants to become a hero Completion 2024, The Sacred Flock needs to find important forwards and in addition to Chicharito, the club is thinking about the arrival of cad cowell In the transfer market.

The possible signing of Cade Cowell generates a lot of controversy among fans on social networks, especially because it is a team from the United States. and it will be dangerous Chivas de Guadalajara has a tradition of only having Mexican players.,

,Guadalajara is negotiating the arrival of Cade Cowell starting in 2024, The Mexican-American is one of Fernando Hierro’s main options for Chivas in this market. ‘Talks have been going on for several days’, Journalist Rodrigo Camacho confirmed interest in ‘9’.

Cade Cowell currently serves as the starting forward. san jose earthquake, a team with which he has strengthened himself by playing 20 duels since the beginning. However, there is a reason why the Attackers will not break the tradition of not playing with foreign players.

Cade Cowell receives his Mexican passport

Cade Cowell excites the whole of Chivas.

arrival of Cade Cowell will not violate the statutes of Chivas de Guadalajara in any way, far from it. And the forward has a Mexican passport and his mother is of Mexican nationality, so he will have no problems playing with Sacred Flock.

This information was released by Consul Alejandra Bologna, who announced that the attacker had a Mexican passport.“We gave a passport to San Jose Earthquakes star Cade Cowell, a football player who is proud of dual nationality,” The official expressed on his social networks.

It is worth noting that Cade Cowell makes MLS debut under Matias Almeida, who was on the bench for the San Jose Earthquakes. Since then he has played a total of 114 games, scoring a total of 12 goals in the shirt of the US team.

When did Chivas start?

Sacred Flock is preparing to make its debut in the Clausura 2024, where it will face Santos Laguna. Saturday, January 14, from 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico Time),