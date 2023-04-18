MeriPodcast 16×34: worst ports, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy 16 look great, Minecraft Legends and Harry Potter series

The Last of Us Part 1 and The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition have reminded us of those ports that were disastrous upon launch, so we have focused the discussion on other ill-fated adaptations. The news of the video game has not let up and has provided us with headlines such as the possible acquisition of Rovio by SEGA. We also review the delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League or the presentations of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy XVI. The games of the week are Dead Island 2 and Minecraft Legends, which we have already been able to play in depth for analysis. In the Meri+ section we cannot ignore the Harry Potter series or the new Game of Thrones spin-off.

Join Alejandro Castillo, Pedro Herrero, Roberto Barragán and Borja Ruete in these two hours of canned radioin which we review all the news about video games, movies and series.

All the contents of MeriPodcast 16×34

Introduction

00:00 Start and presentation of the MeriPodcast.

Headlines

06:06 SEGA launches to buy Rovio.

10:05 Ubisoft launches its service on Xbox.

19:43 It’s official: Suicide Squad is delayed until 2024.

27:12 The latest news on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy XVI.

For Discussion

46:45 A Discussion. Ports for oblivion.

game of the week

1:12:50 Analysis of Minecraft Legends with Alejandro Castillo.

1:21:21 Analysis of Dead Island 2 with Alejandro Castillo.

Meri+: series, movies, comics and literature

1:32:02 There will be a Harry Potter series on HBO Max.

1:40:20 The Errant Knight, the new Game of Thrones spin-off.

Closing

1:48:21 Micro open.

2:05:08 What are we playing and goodbye.

This week's questions, what are the most disastrous ports you can remember? What do you think of the idea of ​​a Harry Potter series? What do you think of the presentations of Final Fantasy XVI and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?