Mertens and Kat dazzle Wei van Werchter in stunning outfits – Offside

We’ve often seen that Dries Mertens and Kat Kerkhofs don’t mind a festival on social media. The two also went for a performance yesterday, this time at the Werchter meadow. The Galatasaray player did so in a different outfit and the couple immediately generated a lot of excitement.



Mertens hasn’t had to appear for the Red Devils in recent weeks, after all, he wasn’t called up until after the World Cup. This left a lot of free time and he spent it entirely on wife Kat and son Ciro Romeo. The family had already gone on holidays and now stayed in Belgium as well.

out as a fan

For pop star Harry Styles’ concert, Kat and Dries headed to the Werchter Meadow, which was filled to the brim for a performance by the Briton, who has previously caused quite a stir with the band One Direction. Many fans dressed in pink, and Mertens herself chose a dressy outfit, as you can see below.

The fact that both Mertens and Kerkhofs were on the field was immediately noticed by a group of spectators, who sang for the Red Devil and eagerly took a picture with him. After the holiday period, Mertens will soon return to Istanbul, where he could attempt to reach the CL group stage with Galatasaray.





