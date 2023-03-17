Mery Soldier and Darío López will present the afternoon of “Tecnológica Santa Cruz 2023”

The popular streamer and the humorist from the Canary Islands will create the common thread of the afternoon session of “Tecnológica Santa Cruz”, which will take place on March 23 at the Teatro Guimerá.

The popular streamer Mery Soldier and the Canarian comedian Darío López will be in charge of presenting the twelfth edition of “Tecnológica Santa Cruz”, organized by the Development Society. This was reported by the CEO of the capital entity, Alfonso Cabello, who pointed out that “Mery Soldier, who already participated as a presenter in the previous edition, is one of the main creators of content nationwide, while Darío López will contribute the humorous counterpoint to the event”.

“Mery Soldier has been doing live shows on Twitch for seven years,” Cabello said, “where he has generated a community of almost 400,000 followers, mainly broadcasting Apex Legends, Valorant, Minecraft and League of Legends” and added that “he also has almost 190,000 followers on Twitter , 120,000 on Instagram and is one of the visible faces and content creator for Falcons, a Spanish eSports club”.

In this sense, Cabello explained that “in addition to having been the presenter of the last edition, much of Mery Soldier’s work goes beyond digital platforms, mainly as a host, presenter and organizer of video game and eSports events” and added that “this trajectory makes her the ideal person to lead Tecnológica Santa Cruz, so we are delighted to have her with us again.”

On the other hand, the mayor reported that “alongside her will be the Canarian humorist Darío López, the visible face of Palante Producciones, a firm under which she has gained popularity through social networks, with 167,000 followers on Facebook and 96,000 followers on Instagram ” and specified that “he is also the creator of several monologue shows such as ‘Evolucionando’ or ‘Haygentepatodo’, as well as a collaborator on Televisión Canaria”.

“Likewise, we have recently seen Darío López in Carnival playing Zoyla Presidenta —said Cabello—, a stereotypical Canarian politician who has gone viral on networks” and added that “without a doubt, the duo created by Mery Soldier and Darío will help enormously to connect with the public and create an entertaining and entertaining common thread”.

Likewise, Cabello recalled that “regarding the broad panel of speakers that will meet this afternoon on Thursday, March 23, the youtuber Andrea Compton stands out; the comedian and tiktoker Natcher; the co-founder and CEO of VIZZ Agency, Xavi Robles; or the professor of journalism Ramón Salaverría, among others” and emphasized that “it will be a very entertaining day, but in which many conclusions can also be drawn about technology, entrepreneurship and communication”.

“Tecnológica Santa Cruz” is organized by the Santa Cruz de Tenerife City Council through the Development Society, and is sponsored in the Gold category by Worten, Fundación Cepsa, Grupo Domingo Alonso, CaixaBank and Última Informática; in the Silver modality of Hospiten and the collaboration of the European University.

Those interested in more information, as well as purchasing tickets, can consult the website www.tecnologicasantacruz.com.