Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and 400 other artists threaten to strike. celebrities

celebritiesMore than 400 actors have threatened to go on strike soon if there are no better working conditions for them. The cast includes Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Stiller and Rami Malek. The SAG-AFTRA trade union is currently negotiating with major Hollywood studios regarding, among other things, the terms of auditions, awards and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The contract of the union representing the interests of radio and television stars expires this Friday. In an open letter to the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee, the members wrote that they are “ready to strike when the time comes.” The members are urging the negotiating committee not to give it to the big studios. “This is not the time to meet in the middle. We are not exaggerating when we say that all eyes from the past are now on us.

Among other things, the letter discusses concerns about the use of AI in film technology. “We believe it is absolutely essential that these interactions not only protect us, but also that we are fairly compensated when our images are used for the exercise of AI.”

The letter is an extension of a message that members of the Writers Guild of America, the writers’ and directors’ union, also issued in May. The powerful US union wants better pay for screenwriters. The authors also demand that studios negotiate rules regarding the use of artificial intelligence in the production of films and series. Since then the members of that union are on strike. Experts fear action could take months.

Shooting of several major film and television projects has had to be postponed due to non-availability of scripts in time. Those projects include The Last of Us., Spin-off of ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘SSpider-Man 4′ and ‘Mission: Impossible 8’.

