Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and hundreds of other Hollywood actors are threatening to strike over labor conditions

In late May, thousands of screenwriters took to the streets of Hollywood to protest what they perceived as poor working conditions. The protest signs read, “You have suffered the wrath of 11,500 introverts.” They have been on strike since early May, while tensions are rising. Because although talks between the unions and the major Hollywood studios and production companies have yielded nothing yet for the writers, the contracts between the parties expire next Friday. Apart from this, hundreds of actors are also threatening to stop working to implement better working conditions for their profession.

Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Stiller and Rami Malek, among others, signed a letter by hand to the magazine. Rolling stoneIn which they threaten to join the actors’ strike. The actor writes, “We feel that our wages, our art, our creative freedom, and the strength of our union have been undermined in recent decades.” He calls the deal currently on the table “just not good enough.”

Hundreds of actors believe the parties in the new agreement should, among other things, agree on a higher minimum wage, reformed health care and pension plans and give production companies and movie studios more focus on the growth of streaming services. Needed This view agrees with the authors. They – mostly writers who don’t make millions – hope for higher pay, security and a better pension. They also blame streaming services for these working conditions, which have worsened according to the Writers Guild of America union. “Companies have used the change in streaming to cut salaries.”

Also read: Bustle in Hollywood: The Rage of 11,500 Introverts



Worry about AI

Like screenwriters, actors also warn against artificial intelligence (AI). According to him, the talks should guarantee that actors are compensated if they get less work due to AI.

The question is whether Warner Bros., Paramount Global and other major studios and production companies will comply with the actors’ demands. Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) union, said last week that the talks had been “extremely productive”. The concern for union members was that it did not find anything more concrete.

The writers’ strike, which has lasted nearly two months now, is already having far-reaching consequences for Hollywood. It is estimated that Hollywood loses about $30 million a day. In addition, production on dozens of TV series and movies has stalled or been delayed. dragon house (a spin off of game of Thrones), stranger things And maid story, If three hundred actors actually stopped working, it would disrupt Hollywood even more.