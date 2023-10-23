Messi continues to revolutionize MLS and an opponent takes an unusual position to face him

of MLSmore precisely inter miamiwon the battle against barcelona already Saudi Arab, a country that spreads its millionaire nets to embrace the great personalities of world football. because of this reason usa enjoy the presence of Lionel Messi: Not only directed by the group Gerardo Martino, but also their opponents. without moving forward, sporting kansas city It has moved its headquarters and will play in another stadium for more capacity and income.

Leo places the ball under the aluminum blocks and moves onto the court with the calmness of someone who knows what he’s about to do is going to shake up history again; He carries out his work and ends speculations, takes possession of everything and melts hearts. The man from Rosario is excellence in its purest form, he is unwavering and has shown that it does not matter where he competes, because he simply tries to play football and – logically – wins every competition. .

read this also

For a reason clearly linked to his age, he is no longer thought about how much he can give in 90 minutes. Fans no longer think about quantity but think that their talent will always be enough to win games. The pink team enjoys it but their current rivals also take advantage of it, as is evident at the moment North America,

According to talksport.comHe sporting kansas city changed the venue of their home game against inter miami (Agreed for April 13) of its stadium Children’s Daya Parktill Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium,

Although the reasons are logical, the main reason was the capacity issue. At home they could get 18,500 spectators, a very low number considering that one of the best football players in history would be taking part. but with amendments to the premises of nflThe venue will have a capacity of 79,500 people, more than 61,000 in total.

Arrowhead Stadium sources say

As it turned out, at the moment tickets for the game were not released with the site. ticketmaster Listing prices between $50 and $480 in North American currency. With sales starting on January 16, resale prices are sure to reach exorbitant numbers. Their presence in this commitment may possibly be due to geography issues patrick mahomes, travis kels And his mega famous partner, singer Taylor Swift,

More information about the stadium

The 79,500-seat venue will host two group stage matches copa america 2024, Located in Kansas CityI knew where the scene should be and what it should be like. kansas city wizards They played at home and succeeded in defeating Manchester United 2 to 1 in 2011. Additionally, it will be one of the 16 venues for the 2026 World Cup.

“This match generated unprecedented interest since MLS released our schedule less than three weeks ago. We believe this will be the biggest event Kansas City this spring and we’re proud to partner with Arrowhead events To provide an incredible experience for our fans and our team. opportunity to host this match, which will be the first Lionel Messi This is especially exciting for MLS in the Midwest,” acknowledged the President and CEO of sporting kansas city, jake reed,