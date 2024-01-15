Messi will have to face his first love, with the story Newell’s

At the conclusion of the preseason inter miami and by for the first time in history, Lionel Messi Newell’s Old Boys to face, In front of him will be the club of his love, where he started training in childhood and from here He is a lifelong fan,

After a 20-year career as a professional, the Argentine star will take to the field against Leprosy for the first time and write another chapter in his history with the Rosario club.

On 30 March 1994, aged just six, he signed for Newell’s children’s team for the first time. Ten days later, he made his football debut with Poker in a 6–0 win against Pablo VI.

Overall, according to Rosarina Football Association data, they were 176 games and 234 goalsAveraged more than a goal per game in each year played wearing the red and black: 29 in 40 in 1994, 30 in 36 in 1995, 27 in 36 in 1996, 40 in 36 in 1997, 25 in 55 and 25 in 1998 29 in 1999.

In September 2000, after leading La Maquina 87 unbeaten at regional level and proving himself at other clubs such as River Plate, Leo left Newell’s and moved to Barcelona to join La Masia, a club that was willing to take responsibility for his treatment., the prestigious grassroots football structure of the Catalan team. The rest is history, but Messi’s association with Newell’s didn’t stop there.

As he admitted in a 2023 interview with Jorge Valdano, both he and his family were fans of the Leprechauns: “We were all fans, we went to the field., Before I started in Newell’s, no, because I was young, but at the age of 7 or 8 I remember I would always go to the stands with my father, my uncles, my brothers, if it was not a complicated game. , in which you can mess around like the classics. I started when I was 8 or 9, then I also started going with football teammates who would let us go, with a dad who would always take us.”

“I was a boy, but I lived in the time of Manso, Terremoto Cejas, Kobelli, Real, Zamora, although I saw very little of them,” completed the number 10, who even While playing for Barcelona, ​​in 2005, when he was in the country preparing for the Under-20 World Cup, he visited the Colosseum as a fan, and left an unprecedented image in its history.

Besides, Messi played three friendly matches at Marcelo Bielsa Stadium: In 2009, in a match organized by Javier Zanetti for the Atlético de Madrid Foundation and the Pupi Foundation, in which he also played briefly with the Colchonero shirt; In 2011, before the Copa América, in a match between Los Amigos de Pupi and Los Amigos de Maxi (Rodriguez), in which he scored a double; And in 2023, perhaps best remembered for its closeness, when, already a world champion, he earned the applause of the entire stadium when he visited for Maxi Rodríguez’s farewell match, another reference for the club. And in unison he was canned. “And Messi has Lepra”,

Messi cheers Colossus on Maxi Rodriguez’s departure. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

But his most memorable gesture towards the club of his love happened 10,000 kilometers away from Rosario, in Barcelona: on November 29, 2020, Four days after the death of Diego Armando Maradona, La Pulga scored a goal in a win over Osasuna and paid tribute to Pelusa by taking off his shirt and showing the shirt he used in Newell’s in 1993.

At that time, despite being Leo in the football world and not yet Messi, the little boy who mesmerized everyone on the field of Rosario had witnessed Diego’s debut at Leprosy, another link between the two greatest players of all time.

“The idea was always to play in Newell’s, to enjoy Argentine football”, Messi told Mig Granados in 2023. Time will tell whether he will officially wear the red and black shirt. Today, at the age of 36, he enjoys Inter Miami and is spending his last days in the Argentina national team, after winning the Copa America, Finalsima and World Cup.

For now, almost three decades after his first signing, in print and in a document that is football’s historical legacy, Lionel Messi will share the field with one of the clubs of his life, at the DRV PNK stadium, on a night that promises much. Get emotional.