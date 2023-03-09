Messi’s ‘Andá pa’ there, silly’ came to Valorant

great stir caused Messi when he released the phrase ‘Go over there, fool‘ to the Dutch player Wout Weghorstafter the game between Netherlands vs. Argentina in it World Cup Qatar 2022. The moment was recorded on cameras and unleashed a wave of memes on the internet. However, I don’t think anyone would have dreamed that this phrase would end up in a video game as popular as Valorant.

Recently, the Riot Games video game introduced its new agent known as Gekko, a character with Latin American roots with a rather neighborhood style that even the phrases reflect this. Thanks to the fact that the players have already been able to enjoy it, some dialogues that he says during the games were shown, surprising the use of Messi’s famous phrase.

And that’s not all, they have also applied in Gekko a way to accommodate other popular internet phrases such as ‘Let’s calm down‘ which is quite used in images starring Squirtle from Pokémon. Likewise, we have theHit him harder, with the chair‘, made popular by Shrek.

Gekko remembers Cristiano Ronaldo

It seems that someone within the Valorant development team is a big fan of the king of sports who has sought for Gekko to be the character that makes us remember some memorable phrases from certain footballers such as he is. Cristiano Ronaldo.

The character can also be heard saying the famous ‘Siuuuuuuu‘, which is used by the Portuguese to celebrate his goals.