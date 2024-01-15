Meta accused of “massive and illegal” data processing by European consumer groups

(CNN) — European consumer rights groups have accused Facebook and Instagram owner Meta of running a “massive” and “illegal” data collection campaign on millions of users in the region.

The European Consumer Organization (BEUC), a lead body for 45 consumer groups, said eight groups were filing complaints with their respective national data protection authorities on Thursday.

The groups claim that META collects unnecessary amounts of information about its users, such as using the data to predict their sexual orientation, emotional state, or even their susceptibility to addiction. For which they cannot freely consent.

The groups argue that the company’s practices violate parts of the European Union’s signature data privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR.

“Along with its illegal practices, Meta promotes a surveillance-based advertising system that tracks consumers online and collects vast amounts of personal data in order to serve ads to them,” BEUC said in a statement.

CNN has contacted Meta for comment.

Thursday’s complaints will potentially expose the company, which has been the subject of intense regulatory scrutiny in Europe for years, to more legal action.

Last May, European Union regulators fined the tech giant a record 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for violating GDPR rules by transferring personal data of Facebook users to servers in the United States.

‘Pay or agree’

In October, EU regulators forced Meta to start asking for explicit consent from its users to process their personal information to deliver targeted advertising.

Several days later, Meta launched a subscription service that allowed its European users to pay up to 12.99 euros ($14) per month to use ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram. Starting Friday, it also plans to charge an additional monthly fee for each new account set up by a user as part of that offer.

Meta has said that the service is part of its efforts to comply with the GDPR.

But BEUC argued on Thursday that Meta’s subscription service provides users with “unfair and misleading choices” because its data processing is not transparent, meaning users cannot know that subscribing to them is subject to their information being processed. How will the method change? Additionally, Meta’s market dominance means that users cannot easily leave their platform without isolating themselves from family and friends.

The organization filed a complaint with European consumer protection authorities in November, arguing that this “pay or consent” approach was an example of an unfair and “aggressive” commercial practice prohibited by EU law.

Associate principal Ursula Pachal said, “Meta’s offering to consumers is smoke and mirrors, which is in essence the same old accumulation of all kinds of sensitive information about people’s lives, which it then monetizes through its aggressive advertising model. Is.” BEUC General said in a statement on Thursday.

Brian Fung contributed to this article.