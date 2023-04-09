Meta discontinues its NFT sharing feature, less than a year after launch

Starting April 11th, Meta will be discontinuing its ‘Digital Collectibles’ NFT sharing feature. Marking the end of a project that allowed users to display their NFTs on Instagram and Facebook

Initially released in May 2022, the feature was conceived as a way to better integrate the platforms in the digital collectibles ecosystem. Users can connect a crypto wallet and share supported image or video based NFTs as a special type of post.

These include a slight glow effect and automatically tag both the owner and creator of each digital item. Existing digital collectible publications will be converted into regular publications of Facebook and Instagram and Meta will no longer connect to third-party wallets.

Source: Instagram

It may come as a surprise to see Meta end the program less than a year after its launch. Recently, in November, the firm Big Tech launched the integration for Solana wallets. Suggesting a continued commitment to NFT compatibility. But that initial enthusiasm seems to have died.

Furthermore, Meta is not the only company that has scaled back its support for NFT integrations.

Other platforms are also reduced

Following a wave of enthusiasm that characterized the space previously, in July 2022, Mojang Studiosowned by Microsoft, announced that it would not support NFC support in Minecraft.

In one move, the studio essentially killed projects like NFC Worlds. You had been building your own metaverse tokenizing virtual parcels land on minecraft custom servers.

Along with platforms dropping third-party support, many companies that initially jumped on the NFT bandwagon have since scaled back their ambitions in the space.

Source: CNN

For example, in another case of a short-term project, in October, CNN announced that it would shut down its NFT Vault marketplace. Launched in June 2021, Vault allows users to buy and sell ‘Moments’ – NFTs based on some of CNN’s historically significant coverage.

And while it still functions as a peer-to-peer marketplace, the company has stopped minting new tokens.

UK Shelf NFT Plans

But some NFT projects didn’t even get off the ground. Potential token developers include Royal Mint in the UK.

that in march revealed he would not go ahead with plans to coin an ‘NFT for Britain’ in the short term. Treasury Economic Secretary Andrew Griffith stated:

“The Royal Mint is not proceeding with a non-fungible token launch at this time, but will keep this proposal under review.”

While some detractors will point to the series of projects Missing NFTs from the last few years As evidence of a burst bubble, a better analogy is a herd reduction.

Just like the 2010s witnessed a boom in Initial Coin Offerings (ICO). That also eventually came down to fewer cryptocurrencies actually used.

the young space NFT still carries some puppy fat. As it reaches maturity, those platforms that prove their worth and gain traction among users will survive. But many will wither in the dark.