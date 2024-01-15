Meta solves the problem with Facebook and Instagram in the United States – Telemundo 52

Social networks Facebook and Instagram suffered an outage of their services across the United States on Tuesday morning, as confirmed by Meta and after thousands of users reported on the Downdetector website.

The company said later Tuesday that the problem had been resolved and apologized: “Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone affected.” “Resolved as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

See more We know some people were having trouble accessing our apps at first. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused, and thank you for your patience while our teams worked quickly to resolve! – Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) 5 March 2024

72% of Facebook users on DownDetector reported having trouble logging into their accounts around 10 a.m. ET. 64% of Instagram users reported similar problems.

According to DownDetector’s graph, the service of these social networks was affected at least in all major cities of the US.

Andy Stone, a spokesman for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said at 10:52 a.m. ET that the company is aware of the outage and is working to restore its services.

He wrote in his letter, “We know that people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on it now.” count of,

Google Apps and Social Network

Google services and apps like Gmail, YouTube and Google Play also faced disruption starting at 10 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector. According to DownDetector, social network X, formerly known as Twitter, also suffered a service disruption around the same time.

The problem occurred on an important day for the country, Super Tuesday, when primaries and other important elections are held in more than a dozen states.

This is a developing story.