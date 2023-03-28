Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake would come out in 2024 and titles of the saga would be re-released

Konami will release Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake at some point in 2024says Andy Robinson, the journalist for VGC that almost two years ago leaked the plans that the Japanese company has for its sagas Metal Gear, castlevania and silent hillthe latter confirmed by the publisher itself last year.

Robinson adds that Konami will re-release several titles in the series Metal Gear Solidalthough it does not clarify whether as re-releases on modern platforms, as remasters or also as remakes. “MGS3 remake is now a 2024 title and there are still talks about relaunching of MGS of some kind”, says the journalist on Twttier, who adds that these announcements will be made at E3.

E3 2023, organized by ReedPop (the organizers of other events such as EGX, PAX, Minecraft Festival and Star Wars Celebration) will take place from Tuesday June 13 to Friday June 16. For months there have been rumors that Konami has big plans for the Los Angeles fair, but nothing that the Japanese firm has made official. Although, as Robinson himself comments on the aforementioned social network, there are possibilities that the event will be canceled this week.

Konami allegedly started looking for partners to Metal Gear two years ago

Back to Metal Gearalready in April 2021 it was said that Konami was looking for external developers to bring back the series. In October of that year, various media outlets claimed that the development study Virtuosbased in China but with multiple offices, was developing the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake that concerns us The same company claimed that they are developing a “remake Unannounced”.

About the re-releases of other installments of Metal Gear SolidKonami said in July of last year, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the saga, that they were preparing “to resume sales of games that have been temporarily withdrawn”. Currently, beyond Metal Gear Solid for PC and Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for modern systems, the rest of the installments cannot be purchased on current platforms.



