Metallica turns everything it touches into gold – Culture

AFP – They started as a group for the most experienced heavy metal fans, but over the years the metallica established himself as a benchmark in the music industry, as evidenced by his new album, 72 Seasonswhich is under lock and key and will be released on Friday, the 14th.

The last world tour of this Californian group, which started in 2016 and had to be interrupted in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, registered more than US$ 400 million in revenue, according to the magazine Forbes.

Continues after advertising

“O metallica it is part of a limited number of locomotives that attract a wider audience than their fans”, explains to AFP Ben Barbaud, head of the hellfestone of Europe’s leading metal festivals (420,000 spectators last year).

The members of metallica they are “relaxed” guys, but surrounded “by impressive machinery, a team of almost a hundred people”, recalls this veteran French show programmer.

For the next tour, which starts in April, in Europe, the metallica reinforces this commercial aspect, with ultraVIP passes of more than US$ 7,000, for eight people and two days of shows.

Gone are the beginnings of the group, with their album kill ’em all (Kill Them All) from 1983, an icon of thrash metal. Everything they do now is bombastic.

Metallica just bought one vinyl factory, whose sales once again surpass those of CDs in the United States. “They’ve become a kind of rock monster,” says Luc Frelon, programmer for French web radio Fip Metal.

From playing for long-haired, tattooed men, they’ve gone from shining billboards to collaborating with big stars like Lady Gagain concerts such as the one held in honor of Freddie Mercurysinger of Queen.

The founders of Metallica, James Hetfieldvocalist and guitarist, and Lars Ulrichdrummer, about to reach 60 years old, recognize that everything changed in 1991, with the so-called Black Album.

It was their fifth work, and titles like enter sandman It is Nothing Else Matter opened its doors to the general public. Both titles have approx. 1 billion of downloads in Spotifythe leading music platform.

O black album was relaunched in 2021, in an expanded version, with more than 50 titles, thanks to the collaboration of artists such as Elton John It is Juanes.

Master of Puppetsa song from 1986, reinforced its popularity by being part of the soundtrack of the television series Stranger Things.

To listen to the next album, 72 Seasons, music critics had to leave their cell phones in the locker room of the label they were invited to and sign a non-disclosure agreement. Only artists in Adele’s heyday impose these kinds of conditions.

The most enthusiastic fans will be able to hear the album on Thursday in select theaters around the world.

Among the 12 titles, some future “successes” of the stadium are announced, such as You Must Burn!.