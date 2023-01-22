Metaverse: The NBA enters the metaverse at the hands of the creators of Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO is a video game augmented reality A location-based game developed by Niantic for iOS and Android devices that was released on July 6, 2016. It is a free-to-play game but contains microtransactions.

The American Niantic, created in 2010 -initially as a subsidiary of Google-, wants to create an experience in which movements in the real world are mixed with elements of virtual reality.

In 2017 Niantic announced the biggest update ever for Pokémon GO with the aim of making the Augmented Reality game for mobile more competitive and interactive. The foray into the immersive world that this game proposed was already advancing what is now known as the metaverse.

Now the company wants to bring to the world of the NBA an experience similar to that offered in 2016 with “Pokemon Go”.

The phone is the “perfect” instrument to materialize a “metaverse in the real world” that is accessible and has a social dimension, John Hanke, Niantic’s president and CEO, told AFP.

“It is important that we encourage social interactions in the real world, such as going out, going to a restaurant or meeting friends. Putting on a VR (virtual reality headset) and playing alone seems very lonely and scary to me. I am confident that humanity does not go in this direction, ”he adds.

In “NBA All-World”, each player, with his virtual character, must walk down the street and there he will meet virtual basketball players, who will be NBA stars like Lebron James or the characters of other users. And they will play each other in one-on-one duels or in three-point contests.

NBA All-World unleashes a new era of basketball, where players will have to put on their sneakers and go one on one against the best players in the world exploring their neighborhood and competing in mini-games among other activities.