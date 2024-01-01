NEW YORK – Sean Manaea and the New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract on Friday, formalizing another contract in the revamped rotation.
Maneya, a 31-year-old left-hander, will receive $14.5 million this year and $13.5 million in 2025. He can terminate the agreement after the 2024 campaign.
The two sides agreed to contract terms last weekend and are awaiting a medical examination.
Manaea opted out of the final year of a two-year, $25 million deal with San Francisco and declared himself a free agent. That left $12.5 million through 2024.
A veteran of eight years in the major leagues, Mania went 7–6 with a 4.44 ERA in his only season with the Giants. He made 10 starts and 27 relief appearances.
He was removed from the rotation in mid-May after going 1–2 with a 7.96 ERA in his first seven starts and two relief appearances.
He came out of the bullpen 25 times and returned to the rotation in mid-September, going 2–1 with a 2.25 ERA in four starts.
“Sean is a valuable addition to our pitching staff and gives our rotation another left-handed option. “We are very encouraged by what we saw from him in the second half of the season,” Mets president of football operations David Stearns said in a statement. “Since he reached the majors in 2016, he has established himself as one of the most consistent left-handers.”
To open a vacancy for Manía, the Mets released Venezuelan infielder Diego Castillo.
