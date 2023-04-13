Mexican gamer market is strengthened- Infochannel

Lenovo and University Esports will train gamers, the Esports Competition Association allies with Riot Games and FiReSPORTS and Infinix arrives in the country.

With a market value of more than 16 thousand 928 million pesos; four technology companies seek to train gamers in Mexico.

In the country, there are more than 81 million gamers, which is equivalent to 63% of the population, where cell phones, consoles, and computers are the main devices they use to play.

According to data from the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT).

In recent years, the gaming market has had constant growth and is becoming more relevant, due to the adoption of technology and the variety of platforms to play on.

Under this scenario, Lenovo and University Esports will train Mexican gamers to join eSports leagues.

“At Lenovo we know how enriching it is to be part of the gaming community and sponsorship is one more step to continue promoting the growth of this sport in the country”. Said Carolina Jiménez, marketing manager at Lenovo Mexico.

Valorant Challengers League is promoted

Meanwhile, the Esports Competition Association (ACE), backed by Vívaro Gaming, recently announced an alliance with Riot Games and FiReSPORTS to develop the Valorant Challengers League LATAM 2023.

One of the most influential eSports circuits in all of Latin America.

“In 2022, Latin America positioned itself as a strong region within Valorant eSports and we currently have two strong Latino organizations competing in the top regional league: KRÜ and Leviatán.”

Commented Mario García Ulloa, Valorant Brand Manager for Riot Gañes Latin America.

In addition, Infinix, a company focused on smart device technology, announced its arrival in Mexico so that more users have specialized technology for video games.