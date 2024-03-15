Mexican national team presents list for CONCACAF Nations League

The 23 players who will take part in the final four matches of the Concacaf Nations League were announced.
jaime lozano The list of 23 players announced mexican team Will clash in the last four matches of CONCACAF Nations LeagueOn March 21 and 24 next, an example in which the selection panamaThe Aztec team’s next opponent, as well usa And JamaicaThe teams that will compete in the second semi-final of the competition.
mexican team will face panama in the semi-finals of the Final Four next Thursday, March 21 CONCACAF Nations League, Regardless of the result against Canaleros, Mexico will have another match on the 24th of the same month. If you win, you will go against the winner of the middle key usa And Jamaica for the championship of the competition, but if they lose, they will compete for third place.
Of the four teams that are in the last four CONCACAF Nations LeagueThe mexican team is the one who came in the worst category in the competition, so it is as a rival panamaThe team that gave the best results in the quarterfinal round.
Mexico Lost to Honduras in the quarterfinals CONCACAF Nations League, In the first leg, held in Tegucigalpa, they lost by a score of 2–0. In the return leg, at the Azteca Stadium, they equalized the aggregate score with a goal from Edson Álvarez in extra time. The group remained tied at 2-2 even in extra time. jaime lozano Won the penalty shootout.
On the other hand, panama It was the only team to win both its quarterfinal matches. The Canaleros defeated Costa Rica 6–1 on aggregate. The first phase was led by Thomas ChristiansenThey won 0–3 and in the second leg they finished the series 3–1.
Apart from the two games of CONCACAF Nations League The Mexican team has assured, Mexico Before this, two more duels are also scheduled. copa america 2024, On June 5 against Uruguay and on the 8th of the same month against Brazil.
These are the 23 players called up by Jaime Lozano
Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magana
goalkeeper
Salernitana (ita)
Luis Angel Malagon Velazquez
goalkeeper
America
Julio Jose Gonzalez Vela Alvizu
goalkeeper
cougar
Jesus Daniel Gallardo Vasconcelos
defending
monterey
Gerardo Daniel Arteaga Zamora
defending
monterey
Johan Felipe Vasquez Ibarra
defending
genoa (ita)
jesus gilberto orozco chiquete
defending
Guadalajara
Cesar Jasib Montes Castro
defending
Almeria (ESP)
Julian Vicente Araújo Zuniga
defending
Las Palmas (ESP)
Jorge Eduardo Sanchez Ramos
defending
Porto (POR)
Edson Omar Alvarez Velazquez
half
West Ham
Luis Francisco Romo Barron
half
monterey
Eric Daniel Sanchez Osegueda
half
pachuca
Orbelin Pineda Alvarado
half
AEK Athens (GRE)
Luis Gerardo Chavez Magallanes
half
Dynamo Moscow (RUS)
Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Gomez
half
blue Cross
Eric Germán Aguirre Tafolla
half
monterey
hirving rodrigo lozano bahena
Ahead
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Julian Andres Quinones Quinones
Ahead
America
Carlos Uriel Antuna Romero
Ahead
blue Cross
Roberto Carlos Alvarado Hernandez
Ahead
Guadalajara
henry josue martin mex
Ahead
America
santiago tomas jimenez
Ahead
Feyenoord (NED)