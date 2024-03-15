Mexican national team presents list for CONCACAF Nations League

The 23 players who will take part in the final four matches of the Concacaf Nations League were announced.

jaime lozano The list of 23 players announced mexican team Will clash in the last four matches of CONCACAF Nations LeagueOn March 21 and 24 next, an example in which the selection panamaThe Aztec team’s next opponent, as well usa And JamaicaThe teams that will compete in the second semi-final of the competition.

mexican team will face panama in the semi-finals of the Final Four next Thursday, March 21 CONCACAF Nations League, Regardless of the result against Canaleros, Mexico will have another match on the 24th of the same month. If you win, you will go against the winner of the middle key usa And Jamaica for the championship of the competition, but if they lose, they will compete for third place.

The Mexican national team will face Panama in the semi-finals of the Concacaf Nations League. Imago7/Diego Padilla

Of the four teams that are in the last four CONCACAF Nations LeagueThe mexican team is the one who came in the worst category in the competition, so it is as a rival panamaThe team that gave the best results in the quarterfinal round.

Mexico Lost to Honduras in the quarterfinals CONCACAF Nations League, In the first leg, held in Tegucigalpa, they lost by a score of 2–0. In the return leg, at the Azteca Stadium, they equalized the aggregate score with a goal from Edson Álvarez in extra time. The group remained tied at 2-2 even in extra time. jaime lozano Won the penalty shootout.

On the other hand, panama It was the only team to win both its quarterfinal matches. The Canaleros defeated Costa Rica 6–1 on aggregate. The first phase was led by Thomas ChristiansenThey won 0–3 and in the second leg they finished the series 3–1.

Apart from the two games of CONCACAF Nations League The Mexican team has assured, Mexico Before this, two more duels are also scheduled. copa america 2024, On June 5 against Uruguay and on the 8th of the same month against Brazil.

These are the 23 players called up by Jaime Lozano

Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magana

goalkeeper

Salernitana (ita)

Luis Angel Malagon Velazquez

goalkeeper

America

Julio Jose Gonzalez Vela Alvizu

goalkeeper

cougar

Jesus Daniel Gallardo Vasconcelos

defending

monterey

Gerardo Daniel Arteaga Zamora

defending

monterey

Johan Felipe Vasquez Ibarra

defending

genoa (ita)

jesus gilberto orozco chiquete

defending

Guadalajara

Cesar Jasib Montes Castro

defending

Almeria (ESP)

Julian Vicente Araújo Zuniga

defending

Las Palmas (ESP)

Jorge Eduardo Sanchez Ramos

defending

Porto (POR)

Edson Omar Alvarez Velazquez

half

West Ham

Luis Francisco Romo Barron

half

monterey

Eric Daniel Sanchez Osegueda

half

pachuca

Orbelin Pineda Alvarado

half

AEK Athens (GRE)

Luis Gerardo Chavez Magallanes

half

Dynamo Moscow (RUS)

Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Gomez

half

blue Cross

Eric Germán Aguirre Tafolla

half

monterey

hirving rodrigo lozano bahena

Ahead

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Julian Andres Quinones Quinones

Ahead

America

Carlos Uriel Antuna Romero

Ahead

blue Cross

Roberto Carlos Alvarado Hernandez

Ahead

Guadalajara

henry josue martin mex

Ahead

America

santiago tomas jimenez

Ahead

Feyenoord (NED)