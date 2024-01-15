Mexican national team: this will be the list in the Nations League Final Four

In the next few days mexico national team Will announce the list of players with whom final four of the League of Nations Concacaf Where they will face Panama in the semi-finals of the tournament, which has been deprived of the tricolor in its first two editions.

He jimmy He decided not to complicate his life and preferred to call normal people, most of whom he had been with since his internship. golden bowlRegardless of the fact that there are currently players who are going through better times than many of the players on the list.

There are no surprises on the list, there isn’t a player that Lozano hasn’t called up before, and although he had his sights set on jonathan dos santos And Victor Guzman No one from Chivas managed to overcome Lozano’s final cut for the midfield, what comes back to the call is carlos rodriguez,

Lozano preferred to take his chances with elements such as luis romo Who is not going through a good level with Rayados and others like him George Sanchez, Who doesn’t have many minutes in Porto, Portugal.

Julio Gonzalez will be the third goalkeeper

The only surprise is that the Pumas goalkeeper, julio gonzalez He will be the third goalkeeper of mexican teamBecause he’s already won the game Antonio RodriguezWho spent some time injured and missed several games Liga MX With Xolos.

Julio has already been called juicyBecause on some occasions they called him to be the fourth goalkeeper in some concentration, and now he can claim to rise and be the third.

The other two goalkeepers will not be surprised by any surprises as they will be Guillermo Ochoa and Luis Malagon, and both of them would emerge the starting goalkeeper for the semifinal series against the Canaleros.

Raul Jimenez will not be on the list

the fact that Raul Jimenez He is returning from a hamstring injury jaime lozano It was decided not to include him in the final list, and he understands that he has not played for more than a month.

They will be the only ones without Raul Henry Martin And santiago jimenezWho will fight during the last days for the ownership, in addition to the fact that there is also Julián Quinones to occupy that position.