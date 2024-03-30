Mexican Oscar Valdez became world champion again after losing

Oscar Valdez stops Liam Wilson and wins the World Boxing Organization super featherweight title.

Mexican Oscar Valdez defeated Australian Liam Wilson by stopping him in the seventh round and achieved the status of interim 130-pound world champion in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) version.

The definition of the main event of Friday’s card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona came at 2:48 of the seventh round when the referee decided to stop the fight to save Wilson from punishment.

“I want to be an example in boxing,” said Valdez, a former two-division champion who entered the ring ranked sixth at 130 pounds by ESPN. “You can lose in life, but there’s an obligation to come back stronger… (This win) should be there, it means a lot. I proved a lot of people wrong again.”

Valdez, 33, was coming off a decision loss to Emmanuel Navarrete in August. This was his second defeat in his last three fights (the second being against Shakur Stevenson in 2022).

But now he is ready to become the absolute 130-pound champion once again. Navarrete holds the WBO junior lightweight title, but will face Denis Barinchik for the organization’s vacant lightweight belt on May 18. Navarrete is expected to drop his 130-pound belt and move up to Valdez.

The former featherweight champion fought Wilson, leaving him with a deep gash over his left eye, something he had done before. When he defeated Scott Quigg in 2018, he did so with a broken jaw.

Guided by Eddy Reynoso (Canelo Alvarez’s famous trainer), Valdez threw the most compact, fastest and hardest punches. When Wilson sat on his stool after the second round, his nose was already bleeding profusely. However, the Australian had his moments.

Valdez admitted that Wilson at some point struck him in the body, injuring his ribs.

“That’s good to know,” Wilson said.

Wilson also lost to Navarrete in 2023. The 28-year-old knocked out Navarrete in the fourth round last February, but was stopped in the ninth. Wilson finished the year with two comeback wins in Australia.

He is one of three Australians competing in world title bouts this weekend. Rising star Tim Tszyu fights Sebastian Fundora for the WBC and WBO junior middleweight titles in Las Vegas on Saturday, while Michael Zerafa challenges Erislandy Lara for the WBA middleweight title on the undercard.

“That’s how boxing works,” Wilson said. “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of being in these fights. I tried to box in the first round and I got blown away… I’m going to learn from this… (He’s) a true champion. And I’m very proud to share the ring with him… I’m still early in my career. I’m a young guy and I’ll be back.”

It was the first win for Valdez before the limit since February 20, 2021 vs. Miguel Berchelt. The two-time Olympian defeated Wilson 169–102 (126–87 power-hit).

In the final round, the new super featherweight champion landed 42 power blows en route to a TKO victory.

With the win, Valdez improved his record to 32-2-0, 24 KOs, while Wilson dropped his professional record to 13-3-0, 7 KOs.

Information from Mike Coppinger was used in this story