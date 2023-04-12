Mexican Twitch streamers with the most followers (2023)

Streaming is one of the current trends that is followed by a greater number of viewers and It has become one of the most promising activities on the Internet.. That is why today more and more streamers are emerging through platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, mixer either Facebook Gaming, and among the sea of ​​talents there are many Mexicans.

Streamers focus a lot on video game content but they are no longer just gamers and have started to flourish content creators of all kinds who share various live activities with the attractive style that only they know how to do in such a great way that many love it.

Due to the enormous popularity of this activity, It is of interest for brands in our country to know the most popular Mexican streamers on Twitch to join them and have a window of opportunity with your audiences.

The most followed Mexican streamers on Twitch

Considering the rise of the trend, we created a top list of Mexican creators who are currently shining on Twitch conquering thousands or millions of followers inside and outside our country. We have been guided by the statistics offered by the statistics tracker and analyzer of social networks, socialblade, in their ranking with the most followed accounts on the platform and we organize them based on their number of followers. Below are the 10 Mexican streamers with the most followers:

Also know as Osvaldo Palacio Flores, is a streamer who quickly went viral for sharing small snippets of him playing popular video games, as well as meme content. Among some of his videos, his gameplays of Warzonewhich have accumulated up to 20 million likes on platforms like TikTok.

Currently, Osvaldo has more than 7.3 million followers on his Twitch channel, where he also used to experience other video games like Roblox, some in the company of his “Mañe Squad”, a group of streamers.

He is a Mexican online gaming personality who has risen to popularity among the gaming community for his gameplay walkthroughs, tutorials, and competitive play in games like Overwatch, Minecraft, and Planet Coaster. Her given name is April Abdamari Garza Alonsoand this 25-year-old girl has become one of the favorite gamers in Latin America.

On her Twitch channel, the streamer has 6 million followersand recently released a clothing line in collaboration with El Rubius, which was called MadKat X Arigameplays, as well as his own collection by Shein.

This boy’s real name is Alexis, a Mexican by birth but who speaks English. quackity He has gained popularity for his achievements playing Roblox and Minecraft and for his humorous quick-cut videos that talk about the comments he receives on his videos.

He has 5.6 million followers on his channel. and he dedicates himself a lot to “Raids” (joking attacks on various games and/or companies), pranks scammers over the phone, live shows and videos with his friends, the worst games in the world, among others.

Víctor Paul Calderón, better known as DED, Dedreviil, or eldedis a Mexican gaming and entertainment youtuber and streamer, currently residing in Chicago, USA, who has become very popular for his large amount of content focused on video games.

His Twitch channel has 5.4 million followers. and many of these are subscribers, that is to say that they contribute a monthly fee to Elded for their content. On his channel he usually broadcasts around 3 to 5 hours, every day at 9:30 a.m. Mexico time (GMT-7).

Its about second channel on Alexis’s (Quackity) Twitch, where its content is more focused on Spanish-speaking gamers. In this other facet of the streamer, we see him explore other universes, such as Fortnite, as well as a closer interaction with his followers.

This streamer’s alternate account has 4 million followersthus making him the only streamer on this list who has more than 9 million followers together, contemplating both profiles.

This young Sinaloan is another Mexican YouTube and Twitch star who posts varied videos focused on the theme of video games and many more on humor. His given name is Ángel Missael Castañeda and he has all the looks of a rocker with a very charismatic attitude towards his audience.

With its streams of mixed games and chats, Missasinfonia reaches 3.7 million followers and their videos can get more than 800,000 views.

better known as sami rivera, this streamer originally from Monterrey, Mexico, uses her TikTok account to share gameplays and interact with her followers through fun moments. Rivera began her career in 2021, but her account quickly gained relevance among the community. Some of the video games that she frequently visits are Roblox, PUBG, Warzone and Among Us.

On Twitch, the gamer has a community of 3.5 million followersin addition to being president of the sports club IOP FC.

Originally from Mochis, Sinaloa, jesus navarez is a YouTube personality and gaming content creator who rose to fame after streaming Fortnite: Battle Royale. Videos of him have garnered millions of views, but one of the most popular is the one where he takes on some of the most popular streamers on Twitch, such as Nickmercs, Aydan, and Assault.

His channel on Twitch has a community of 2.9 million followersand generally in his streams he interacts with his followers, telling them a little about his life.

Roberto Ceín He is another youtuber and streamer born and raised as a good chilango in Mexico City. This 24 year old boy he likes to stream almost everything he does from his games in Ninja Gaiden Black and God of War to a road tour with him driving through the city.

on his channel, Roberto adds 1.8 million followers and is part of a group of Latino gamers including Elded and JuanSGuarnizo el Colombian streamer with the most followers.

behind the channel pipepunk is another of the well-known Mexican streamers, Iván Navarrete Franco, who offers content more than all focused on their gameplays of Fortnite commented.

While Ivan plays He likes to tell things about his life or what is happening at the moment, sing and show himself in a fun, honest and very open way towards his community, which makes it easy to connect with his fans. Thanks to this PipePunk has 1.4 million followers.

