Mexican will be in London for League Of Legends tournament

Being one of the best amateur League of Legends players will earn a national gamer a trip to London to play at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere against the best in the world.

Beyond the rewards, this tournament and its matches are unusual in that they are decided by a unique scoring system that allows the best individual player to be determined rather than an entire team. The match proceeds as normal, but the 1v1 format means that individual performance is crucial.

It’s no wonder that putting in a standout performance as an amateur at the Red Bull Solo Q tournament has served as a springboard to a professional esports career for several international gamers.

Erik “ZiViZ Lövgren, who won the 2018 edition of the tournament, went on to play for Lundqvist Lightside in the Northern League of Legends Championship last year and says his Solo Q journey helped him realize his dream.

RED BULL SOLO Q seeks to discover the best amateur players in the country and after two qualifying dates, the third and last one has arrived on April 15. The competition takes place online and you still have time to participate, you just have to go to https://www.redbull.com/mx-es/events/solo-q-2023-mexico to register and wait for instructions.

The qualifiers of the three qualifiers will participate in the National Final that will take place in person on April 22 in Mexico City. The winner of the RED BULL SOLO Q National Final will represent Mexico at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London, UK, where they will face the best players from around the world.