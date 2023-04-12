Mexican will participate in gamer tournament Half time

The Red Bull Solo Q tournament is looking for of the best amateur League of Legends player in Mexico. The event, sponsored by Red Bulltoast the winner the opportunity to travel to London and compete against the best players in the world in the great Red Bull Gaming Sphere.

How does Red Bull Solo Q work?

The tournament uses a special scoring system to determine the best single player, instead of a whole team. The competition consists of 1v1 matcheswhich means that individual performance is crucial for succeed.

This tests not only the mechanical skill of the playersbut also their ability to adapt to different situations and strategies.

I play LoL, can I sign up?

the tournament of RED BULL SOLO Q consists of three playoff dates, with the third and final date scheduled for April 15. The competition takes place online and there is still time to participate. To sign up, just visit https://www.redbull.com/mx-es/events/solo-q-2023-mexico and wait for instructions.

Important dates of SOLO Q

The qualifiers of the three qualifying dates will compete in the National Final that will take place in person on April 22 in the Mexico City. The winner of the National Final will represent Mexico in the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London, UKwhere he will face the best players from around the world.

The tournament is not only an opportunity for players to demonstrate their skill in League of Legends, but it is also a platform for amateur players to be discovered and access opportunities professionals in esports. Furthermore, it is an opportunity to Mexico to demonstrate their potential in the competitive gaming scene.

Don’t miss the opportunity to become the best player of League of Legends from Mexico and represent your country abroad. Sign up now at RED BULL ONLY Q! The competition is open to players of all ages and abilities, and is a unique opportunity to showcase your talent in the world stage of esports.

example of success

Not surprisingly, an outstanding performance in the Red Bull Solo Q tournament has been a springboard to professional esports careers for several international players.

Erik “ZiViZ” Lövgrenwho won the 2018 edition, went on to play for Lundqvist Lightside in the Northern League of Legends Championship last year and says his Solo Q experience helped him realize his dream.

