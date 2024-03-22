Mexico and United States will face each other in the Nations League final

The Mexican team had defeated Panama in the previous round, while the ‘Stars and Stripes’ had done the same against Jamaica.

mexican team and it is similar usa They will face each other in the final CONCACAF Nations LeagueEarlier both the teams had won the round panama And JamaicaRespectively.

For mexican teamThis will be the third time it seeks its first title in the nascent competition, while the United States will attempt to extend its reign, which has included the past two editions of the fair.

“It is very important, as you know and you said it well, this is the third edition of this tournament, a new tournament for the region, for all of us, we are in a very important example, where A Cup played in a week is also important for all of us, why? Because it has not been won, because the United States has won this Cup on two previous occasions,” coach Jaime Lozano said before the match. panama,

In the first edition, under the command of Gerardo Martino mexican team Lost the final in extra time against usa, ‘Stars and Stripes’ wins semi-final in 2023 League of Nations A 3–0 loss and poor performance led to Diego Coca, who was named Martino’s successor, losing his job just months after being hired.

Football players such as Jesús Gallardo and Orbelín Pineda believed that mexican team wants to take revenge from usa After failures in League of Nations Against the Americans.

Gallardo commented, “We value it very much, we are hurt by not winning this tournament and are in debt, we will try to win it, make history and win it for the first time.”

“I’m really excited, because we have a rematch, we haven’t had the best time in previous tournaments, second and third place, the challenge is to take first place, it’s in front of us and we’re going to do our best, ” Pineda prompted.

party of selection Vs usa At the end of CONCACAF Nations League It will be played on Sunday, March 24 at 7:15 pm Mexico City time.