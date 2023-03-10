Mexico boosts its esports with TELCEL UNIVERSITY Esports

Esports have grown exponentially in recent years and Latin America has a scene that is committed to it. One of the movements that provide the most support is the search and training of talent, something that UNIVERSITY Esports will carry out in Mexico. In this 2023 arrives, the TELCEL UNIVERSITY Esports, a competition that will focus on emerging talent from universities. More of 190 universities de México will receive the opportunity to send representatives to TELCEL UNIVERSITY Esports México and compete for prizes, scholarships and promote the talent of the Latin American country.

UNIVERSITY Esports It has already made a dent in Spain and Argentina, so now it comes to Mexico with great hopes. The competition will have top-caliber sponsors within the gaming scene. From telcell as the main brand, going through Lenovo and Motorola in charge of equipment and GG.Tech as main organizer, among others. The objectives of this project are clear: Forge professionals; encourage your talent; develop and increase university communities around esports competitions.

How to be part of TELCEL UNIVERSITY Esports Mexico?

If you are from Mexico and you are studying at a university, you will have the opportunity to demonstrate your talent and develop in this competition. Apply for and lead your university’s competitive project, or join a current project that shares your passion for esports. With over $20,000 in prizes, the TELCEL UNIVERSITY Esports Mexico It will not only encourage talent, but it will give tools to those who stand out to continue betting on their future in the esports scene.

TELCEL UNIVERSITY Esports will feature competitions from the most outstanding esports titles of the moment. Among them we can find tournaments of League of LegendsVALORANT, League of Legends: Wild RiftFortnite, Overwatch 2, Rocket League, Teamfights Tactics and more.