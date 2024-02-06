Mexico City Event Part 2

By Brian Gallagher for DailyMail.com









Austin Butler kicked off his week south of the border at a special photocall to promote his new movie Dune: Part Two.

The 32-year-old Oscar nominee hit the red carpet at a fan event in the Mexican Capitol on Monday.

Butler stepped out for the event in a white T-shirt under a gray suit coat with an unbuttoned gray vest.

She also wore matching gray pants and black dress shoes to the Mexico City event on Monday night.

Butler was not in 2021’s Dune, although he plays a key role in Dune: Part Two, which will be released in theaters on March 1.

The Oscar-nominated actor plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the youngest nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), ruler of House Harkonnen.

Feyd-Rautha is said to be the planned heir of House Harkonnen and the younger brother of Glosu Rabban Harkonnen (Dave Bautista).

Timothée Chalamet returns from Dune as Paul Atreides, who finally meets Chaney (Zendaya) – a Freeman woman he’s been seeing in inexplicably vivid scenes.

He teams up with Chaney and his Fremen people to seek revenge on those who destroyed his family.

Also returning are Josh Brolin as Paul’s mentor Gurney Halleck from the first Dune, Rebecca Ferguson as Paul’s mother Lady Jessica, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar, leader of the Fremen people.

Other new cast members alongside Butler include Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV, the supreme ruler of the known universe, Léa Seydoux as Shaddam’s close friend Lady Margot Fendinger, and Florence Pugh as the ruler’s daughter Princess Irulan.

The first film covered the first part of Frank Herbert’s 1965 epic novel, while Dune: Part Two covered the second part.

Butler can currently be seen in the Apple TV Plus mini-series Masters of the Air, where he plays Major Gale ‘Buck’ Cleven.

He is also set to play Danny Ryan in the film adaptation of Don Winslow’s 2022 novel City on Fire, which is in pre-production.

The novel is the first novel of a trilogy, following 2023’s City of Dreams and the author’s final novel, 2024’s upcoming City in Ruins.

Butler will also produce that film – his first as a producer – and it is believed that Sony is hoping to have a film trilogy in which he would reprise the role.