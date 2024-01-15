Mexico has no intention of accepting defeat against Paraguay in the W Gold Cup

There will be no tomorrow for any team and the Mexican team knows very well who it will face this Sunday paraguaya Quarter-finals of the 2024 W Gold Cup, direct elimination stage.

After that, Mexico’s coach, pedro lopezannounced that the game first The United States is already in the past And now they are focusing only on this weekend’s duel, which they predicted would be very intense, leaving that confrontation behind three Against the South Americans at the 2023 Pan American Games They won 4-1,

“I think Paraguay has evolved since then pan AmericanI see a very competitive team, despite the diversity in the system, I think they know how to get more efficiency out of their players. We are not at all confident about those Pan American Games, we have the experience of a similar situation with Argentina, from which we want to learn to continue in this tournament,” explained the coach of the tricolor team.

Before this press conference, What Paraguay highlighted was their quality was the determination they displayed on the fieldAnd when Cristina Farrell was asked what Mexico’s main highlight was, the Aztec defense highlighted the heart of each player.

“I can’t tell you one word, I think this team is so perfect, This is a team with a lot of passion.But that’s always the order and I believe this team plays with its heart and will do so until the last minute.”

Likewise, Pedro López once again emphasized the intensity with which this match will be experienced because of the passion Both teams in all their duelsHighlighting that this is how teams grow and learn.

“It’s another challenge, there’s no doubt that opponents who show you intensity, push you and make you learn.”, We not only play, we compete“The Mexican players are not going to give up, I expect an intense match as it should be and both teams are going to give everything and if necessary even for 120 minutes to honor this Gold Cup.”

As for the work the defense had to do to keep Mexico’s goals to zero, Christina Farrell noted that “work is going very well“There are still many details to be improved, I think the team has followed the plan and we are following it.”