Mexico presents preliminary list of 60 players for Nations League

Jaime Lozano will have to make a significant cut for the commitment against Panama

Pre-list of 60 players will be released this Monday mexican team for the final four of CONCACAF Nations League, in the call of jaime lozanoNotable are the returns of Jonathan dos Santos, Cristian Calderón, Marcelo Flores, Víctor Guzmán, as well as Eric Gutiérrez, among other footballers.

This call for mexican team Have to face Panama in the semi-finals of CONCACAF Nations League Next March 21st. If the team wins the match against the Canaleros, it will face the winner of the series between the United States and Jamaica.

Below, we are presenting 60 names included in the list jaime lozano: Antonio Rodriguez, Julian Araujo, Cesar Montes, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vasquez, Gerardo Arteaga, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Sebastian Cordova, Santiago Jimenez, Luis Malagon, Guillermo Ochoa, Eric Sanchez, Uriel Antuna, Julian Quinones, Ore Belin Pineda, Luis Chavez, Jorge Sanchez, Henry Martin, Cesar Huerta, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Gallardo, Alexis Vega, Carlos Acevedo, Rodrigo Huescas, Eric Lira, Eric Gutierrez, Marcel Ruiz, Israel Reyes, Diego Lainez, Julio Gonzalez, Omar Campos , Jesus Alberto Angulo, Kevin Alvarez, Oziel Herrera, Jesus Orozco Chiquete, Fidel Ambriz, Guillermo Martínez, Fernando Beltran, Marcelo Flores, Jordi Cortizo, Jonathan dos Santos, Cristian Calderón, Victor Guzman, Rodrigo López, Carlos Rodriguez, Erick Aguirre, Edgar Lopez, Jordan Carrillo, Ramon Juarez, Alexis Pena, Brian Garcia, Denzel Garcia, Omar Govea, Diego Medina, Juan Dominguez, Pavel Perez, Rafael Fernandez, Victor Guzman.

Jaime Lozano has a preliminary list of 60 players for the Concacaf Nations League espn

When is the Final Four played?

last four of CONCACAF Nations League It will start with the semi-final match on March 21. United States vs. Jamaica opening day billboard, which will close with Panama vs. MexicoQualifying rounds which will be played in a single match.

The winners of both keys will face each other in the Grand Final of the CONCACAF competition, which is scheduled to be held on March 24, with the losers also playing each other for third place in the tournament on the same day.

How many players is there in the final list?

jaime lozano A preliminary list of 60 players was presented this Monday. However, according to competition rules, ‘Jimmy’ must reduce the call to 23 players, three of whom must be goalkeepers. coach of mexican team The deadline is 10 days before the Final Four begins announcing its final list.

How many are from Europe?

The list of 60 players he presented jaime lozanoEleven of them are footballers who play in European football clubs: Julián Araujo (Las Palmas), César Montes (Almería), Edson Álvarez (West Ham), Johan Vásquez (Genova), Raúl Jiménez (Fulham), Santiago Jiménez (Feyenoord). , Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana), Orbelín Pineda (AEK Atenas), Luis Chávez (Dinamo Moscow), Jorge Sánchez (Porto) and Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).

Which team contributes more?

America is the Liga MX team with the most players in the presented pre-list jaime lozano For the final four. Aguilas contributes eight players to the squad with Luis Angel Malagon, Julian Quinones, Henry Martin, Israel Reyes, Kevin Alvarez, Jonathan dos Santos, Cristian Calderon and Ramon Juarez.

Monterrey is visible behind the US with seven people called for pre-list mexican team: Gerardo Arteaga, Luis Romo, Jesús Gallardo, Jordi Cortizo, Eric Aguirre, Omar Gouveia and Victor Guzman.

How many players are there from Chivas?

Chivas is the third Liga MX team that contributes the most players to the Mexican national team pre-list. Guadalajara appears behind the eight with six to which the US contributes and Monterrey has seven on the list. Roberto Alvarado, Eric Gutiérrez, Jesús Orozco, Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán and Pavel Pérez are the footballers of the Guadalajara team.

Which Liga MX teams do not contribute to the pre-list?

Mazatlán, Puebla, Querétaro, Atlético de San Luis and Atlas are the only Liga MX teams that do not have players on the Mexican national team pre-list. The remaining 13 clubs have at least one player in their squad. Jaime Lozano.