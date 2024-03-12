Mexico reveals rivals and match schedule in the United States

Before the Copa America, the Azteca team will face Bolivia, Uruguay and Brazil at three different venues in the United States.

mexican team You already know the calendar and the opponents you will have to face in the coming months and this will come in handy for your preparation America Cup, which will be played next summer, plus the places where the team will be headed Jaime Lozano.

Among the five games announced for the tour mexican team Throughout 2024 in the United States, Duel uruguay And Brazil. The novelty was the comparisons presented against Bolivia, New Zealand And Canada.

year of mexican team will start from CONCACAF Nations League Final Four, a competition in which two matches will be played. They will face each other first on March 21 panama And three days later they will face the final or duel for third place depending on the result against Canaleros and their rivals will emerge from the result of the middle key. usa And Canada.

The Mexican national team knows the opponents it will face before the Copa America. Mauricio Salas/JAM Media/Getty Images

After CONCACAF Nations LeagueMexican team tour will begin usa, Tricolor on Friday 31st May ‘Jimmy’ Lozano Will face off in a preparatory duel Bolivia on the court of Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois.

The duels will be the first of five that the Mexican team faces on its tour of the United States. uruguay And brazilwhich will be held a few days before the start of America’s Cup, The match against Charrúas will take place on Wednesday, June 5. Empower Field at Mile HighIn Denver, Colorado.

commitment to brazil Scheduled for June 8th kyle fieldIn Texas, what will be the final preparation duel copa america 2024Which will start from 20th June.

After America’s CupWhich will end on July 14, the Mexican team will return usa Two more games are to be played in September, which are the last games so far on the 2024 agenda.

They will face each other on September 7 new zealand on the court of Rose Bowl StadiumIn Pasadena, California And after three days it will be measured Canada, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.