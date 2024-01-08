Mexico: This is how the dollar started against the peso this Wednesday, January 10

In year-to-date terms, the dollar continues to decline against the Mexican peso (Pixabay).

Today’s U.S. Dollar This is negotiated at the beginning of operations Average of 16.99 Mexican pesosSo that means an increase of 0.13% compared to the previous day’s price, when it ended with an average of 16.97 Mexican pesos.

Considering the last seven days, U.S. Dollar symbolizes the decline in 0.12%So there is still a decline in year-on-year terms 6.79%,

With respect to previous dates, add two consecutive sessions of positive numbers. The volatility figure presents a lower performance than the volatility shown by last year’s data, so its behavior in recent days is more stable than usual.

The Mexican peso has been stable in the first days of 2024, its price has maintained its positive streak and is located below the 17 peso barrier in the exchange rate.

economy of mexico Recent years have experienced a series of contradictions. Despite no growth even before the pandemic, it has been improving recently.

On the other hand, inflation began to rise from the beginning of 2021, reaching its historical maximum of 8.7% in September the following year. Since then it has been declining. This is largely due to the monetary policy of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which has chosen to raise the reference rate.

Although the same central bank assures that general inflation is already at a low level in accordance with its historical behavior, this “does not mean that the disinflationary process should be taken lightly, as the levels are still above the objective.”

Banksico Government Board “It is estimated that the inflation outlook will be complex and uncertain” and “with upside risks”, so – and to maintain the 3% target – “it will be necessary to keep the reference rate at its current level for a longer period of time.”

For his part, weight He has experienced a better scenario. Since mid-2022, the Mexican currency has strengthened against the dollar to such an extent that it has earned the nickname “superweight”.

The dollar reached its lowest point in July 2023, when it was quoted at slightly more than 16 pesos per unit, a figure not seen since 2015. A quote that was repeated at the end of the year.

In addition, the Mexican currency fell short of Banco’s forecasts. At the beginning of the year, he assured that the dollar would close 2023 on average above 20 pesos per unit and, although as the months progressed he adjusted his forecasts, the truth is that the exchange rate remained even lower.

Currently, Banxico expects the dollar to trade between 17.68 pesos to 18.67 pesos per unit during 2024.

The Mexican peso is the legal tender of Mexico and the first currency in the world to use the $ sign, which was later adopted by the United States for the dollar.

The currency is the fifteenth most traded currency in the world, as well as the most traded currency in Latin America and third on the continent after the US and Canadian dollars.

Currently the abbreviation MXN is used to talk about the Mexican peso, but before 1993 the abbreviation MXP was used.

Coins commonly used in Mexico are semicircular and feature the national coat of arms on the reverse. One Mexican peso is equal to 100 cents. There are coins of 1, 5, 10 and 20 pesos; While the bills are of 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000 pesos.