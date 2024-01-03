Mia Khalifa condemned by saying that the army is worse than OnlyFans



An old statement of Mia Khalifa on Army has resurfaced in which she has compared it with OnlyFans application and internet users did not like this. The series which went viral started a debate with very serious opinions regarding his comments.

Mia Khalifa has become very popular on social networks since leaving the world of adult films. She has successfully built a career as an influencer, and millions of fans follow the young woman on her social networks, especially Instagram or Twitter, now named X by Elon Musk. The former actress does not hesitate to speak out publicly to express her opinions on various topics, even political ones, such as when she spoke out on the conflict between Palestine and Israel, campaigning for an independent Palestine Was. This week his statement on the army brought people into discussion.

This is one of his recent interviews which is making waves on the internet because of his speech on Army. Mia Khalifa says being in the military is worse than being on OnlyFans, a popular paid subscription service with adult content. ,you sell your body to the government,, she says. The influencer drew the ire of internet users who criticized the comparison. “I will always respect a soldier more than a p**** star”, “And he sold his body for millions”Some respond, while others defend this opinion: “He’s right… Imagine dying for a country that only creates the same problems that lead to your death…” Or “Granted, coming home like Popeye with potential PTSD isn’t worth it, but at least she can create generational wealth through what she does.”,

Even though this stance against Cena may be divisive, Mia Khalifa can always count on her community to support her and managed to start a debate with OnlyFans with this impossible comparison.