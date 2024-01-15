Mia Khalifa declares ‘divorce is hot’ and says women should wear rings after split

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has said ‘divorce is hot’ and says women should wear rings after divorce.

The 30-year-old Lebanese-American took to Instagram in response to an article about Vogue Business attending the Ex Wives Club. Along with Emily Ratajkowski, Mia is said to be leading the charge of influencers trying to change the way people handle divorce.









Jewellery’s next big opportunity: Under the heading Divorce, the main focus was on the re-use of wedding jewellery. This juicy adult actress shares her perspective through her stories and why divorced people need to take back the power of the things that once meant so much to them.

In her short video she admitted that she is someone who struggles to throw away anything, and surrounds herself with items that have become heirlooms.

(Image: miakhalifa/Instagram)



“I love the idea of ​​divorce rings and all the discussions around the idea of ​​reclaiming something that has such deep, meaningful emotional value to you,” she said.

“Because I’m one of those people I can’t get rid of for anything.

“Every little thing and object in my house has personal meaning to me.

“And for me, if I get rid of those memories, if I get rid of those little things, then I’m getting rid of those memories.

(Image: miakhalifa/Instagram)



“So, the idea of ​​repurposing something that originally had beautiful, deep memories associated with it, that then gets worn out or doesn’t end up the way you wanted.

“Or it turns out in a way that makes you want to bury it in a drawer and lock it away, and never look at it again, let alone wear it again.





“Doing something to make it feel like a new beginning, to make it feel like you’re turning over a new leaf, to make it feel like a new beginning, is the most beautiful thing to honor that old relationship too.”

