The duel of the semi-finals of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series was defined after the 9-0 victory of Tiburones de la Guerra (VEN) over Gigantes de Rivas (NIC), which led Game without a hit or run by Angel PadrónWednesday night at Loandepot Park during the final day of the first round.
The Tiburones, who finished first in the standings with a 5-1 record, will face the fourth-place Curacao Suns (3-3). The meeting will take place at 8:00 pm ET at LoanDepot Park. Venezuela won against the Curacaos on Saturday by a score of 4-2.
“Was I surprised? No,” replied Curaçao manager Henley Statia, when asked after qualifying if he was surprised by what his team did. “We are very well prepared. We know how to play ball. They know how to play ball. “This is something important for the Curaçao community.”
First thing in the morning (3:00 PM ET), Federal de Chiriquí (2nd place, 5-1) and Tigres del Licey (3rd place, 3-3) will face each other for the second consecutive day. On Wednesday, Panama Club won 3-1 in the first round and took second place.
“When you get to a tournament, the goal of the day for any one of us was not to come to participate, not to come to Miami to hang out, it was to win the tournament,” said the big league catcher and face of the Said Panama’s teammate Christian Bethancourt, during a conference press release on Wednesday. “We are going to give everything we have on the field to win.”
Licey leader Gilbert Gomez recalled that aside from that 3–3 record, he and his team were very clear about why they went to Miami.
“We come with a mission, to leave here as champions of the Caribbean Series,” Gómez commented after Wednesday’s loss against Panama. “We haven’t consistently played our best baseball and that’s no secret. “But we’ve done what we need to do to put ourselves in this position and we have everything we need in that clubhouse to win the remaining two games.”
The winners will meet in the Grand Finals on Friday at 8:00 PM ET and the losers will compete in a duel for third place at 3:00 PM ET the same day.
